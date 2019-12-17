Jeff Taylor Yauck Shares 5 Valuable Life Lessons to Learn From His Experience

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 20, 2021 | Sponsored Post

A quick look around us will let us know things have been fast-moving and for the better across business industries all over the world. Many experts had predicted a massive level of growth and expansion for certain industries, while talks and discussions were still on for the CBD space across the world. Still, many parts of the world have not yet legalized CBD products, while some other parts like the US have taken the plunge and with that have also multiplied opportunities for people to come forward, explore the industry, work out on producing the best products and offer value to consumers across the nation. This led to the emergence of many young minds and talents who today are ruling the industry and motivating others to become a part of the CBD game. We came across one such high-performing and passionate entrepreneur from Scottsdale, Arizona, the US, named Jeff Taylor Yauck, who has been riding high on success with his CBD products brand 'PureKana'.

Getting into an industry where people already have varying opinions is not an industry people get into every day, but taking challenges head-on and pushing limits helped Jeff Yauck emerge as a true professional and entrepreneur who knew where he wanted to take his brand and today, enjoys his truly deserved success. Today, if PureKana is considered as one of the top cannabidiol brands in the US, major thanks must go to Jeff Yauck and his business partner for putting in the hard work day and night and making the brand become synonymous with success across the nation.

"Yes, it was challenging to make people realize that CBD can have amazing health benefits without making any harmful effects on people's health, but we decided to go all-in and here we are today, as an online brand that is dedicated to serving its customers with highest-quality CBD products, not found anywhere else," says the proud and young co-founder of PureKana.

Their excellent products and even more excellent reviews have also allowed the brand to get featured on some of the top publications of the world. Jeff Yauck, however, doesn't want to stop anytime soon. He wishes to put in double the efforts to further thrust PureKana much forward in the industry of the US and cater to more clients globally as well.