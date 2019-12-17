At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Tilapia with Champagne Beurre Blanc by Chef Majk
Read More

April 20, 2021

The Sweet Life: La DoubleJ and Ladurée Team Up for New Dessert Collection
Read More

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 20, 2021

Weekly Routine: Hailey Bieber Shares Her Skincare Secrets
Read More

April 20, 2021

Chopard's Dazzling Diamond Happy Sport Watch Is A Timeless Treasure
Read More

April 19, 2021

Skinny Jeans Vs. Gen Z: Our Style Expert Weighs In on Generational TikTok Feud
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Jeff Taylor Yauck Shares 5 Valuable Life Lessons to Learn From His Experience

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 20, 2021 | Sponsored Post

A quick look around us will let us know things have been fast-moving and for the better across business industries all over the world. Many experts had predicted a massive level of growth and expansion for certain industries, while talks and discussions were still on for the CBD space across the world. Still, many parts of the world have not yet legalized CBD products, while some other parts like the US have taken the plunge and with that have also multiplied opportunities for people to come forward, explore the industry, work out on producing the best products and offer value to consumers across the nation. This led to the emergence of many young minds and talents who today are ruling the industry and motivating others to become a part of the CBD game. We came across one such high-performing and passionate entrepreneur from Scottsdale, Arizona, the US, named Jeff Taylor Yauck, who has been riding high on success with his CBD products brand 'PureKana'.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Jeff_Taylor_Yauck.jpg

Getting into an industry where people already have varying opinions is not an industry people get into every day, but taking challenges head-on and pushing limits helped Jeff Yauck emerge as a true professional and entrepreneur who knew where he wanted to take his brand and today, enjoys his truly deserved success. Today, if PureKana is considered as one of the top cannabidiol brands in the US, major thanks must go to Jeff Yauck and his business partner for putting in the hard work day and night and making the brand become synonymous with success across the nation.

"Yes, it was challenging to make people realize that CBD can have amazing health benefits without making any harmful effects on people's health, but we decided to go all-in and here we are today, as an online brand that is dedicated to serving its customers with highest-quality CBD products, not found anywhere else," says the proud and young co-founder of PureKana.

Their excellent products and even more excellent reviews have also allowed the brand to get featured on some of the top publications of the world. Jeff Yauck, however, doesn't want to stop anytime soon. He wishes to put in double the efforts to further thrust PureKana much forward in the industry of the US and cater to more clients globally as well.

Tags: success lifestyle cannabis

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: