NBA Star Jayson Tatum Tapped As Newest Coach Ambassador

Three cheers for Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics forward is the newest ambassador for Coach, starring in the Spring 2024 watches and sunwear campaign.

Tatum was tapped to represent Coach’s “Be Real” mission, which aims to lift voices that inspire others to lead honest and authentic lives with confidence and pride in themselves. Tatum’s work as on and off the court make him a role model for all, having founded his Jayson Tatum Foundation to provide resources and opportunities to underprivileged kids and families.

“I’m very happy to welcome Jayson to the Coach family,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers says. “Jayson is an inspiring individual who captures the spirit of confidence and authentic self-expression at the heart of Coach. I admire his dedication to his community, as well as how he explores and celebrates who he is through his personal style. I look forward to our collaboration and to exploring Coach’s fashion language through the lens of his story and style.”

“This partnership is a bit of a full circle moment for me,” said Tatum. “I’m always trying to push my own limits, and I look forward to working with a brand, like Coach, which celebrates this.”

In the Spring campaign, he’s pictured in the Jackson Watch with gold-tone chronograph and green dial, as well as the Gradient Keyhole Square Sunglasses. He stands before a pastel sky, capturing the color palette and mood of Coach's Spring collections.

Freshly colored bags and accessories are balanced with dark leather jackets, dresses, denim looks and more. Shop the Coach spring collection and learn more about Tatum's new role at coach.com.