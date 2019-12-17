At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Bespoke Beauty Brands Launches Price-Point Friendly Cosmetics Line with Jason Wu

Claire Harper | January 28, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Bespoke Beauty Brands founder and CEO Toni Ko dishes on her fresh collab with fashion force Jason Wu.

Jason Wu launches beauty

What inspired the launch of Jason Wu Beauty? The collection was inspired by the idea of bringing glam and luxury to the aisles for affordable and approachable beauty. I met Jason at a dinner with a group of mutual friends and was immediately charmed by his warm heart, amazing style and his wicked sense of humor. I knew immediately we needed to launch a brand together. He also had two successful fashion collaborations with Target in the past, so it was a no-brainer to partner with Target for this beauty brand.

Tell me about the cosmetics line. The collection is beautiful, with earth tones and ethereal colors in Jason Wu’s signature nude color packaging. A lot of our products are multipurpose and multiuse, and we developed the line with Jason Wu runway in mind. His love for beautiful flowers and simple yet sophisticated textures was a key concept.

Jason Wu Beauty eye shadow palette

What should customers be most excited about? This is the very first luxury fashion designer’s beauty brand hitting the aisles of a mass retailer, and consumers should be most excited about the quality of the products at the price point the brand offers. The cherry on top is that the entire brand is Target-approved clean beauty, so every item is formulated without propyl parabens, butyl parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, formaldehyde donors, nonylphenol ethoxylates, oxybenzone, SLES, retinyl palmitate, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, BHA and BHT.

Must-have product? Hot Fluff. It’s so good! You can use the product on your eyes, lips and cheeks and the colors are absolutely beautiful.

Any other exciting new ventures for Bespoke Beauty Brands? On our next launch forecast is a men’s skincare line and I am really excited about tapping into the men’s skincare category. I am also working on a lash line that I am thrilled to announce in the near future.

Tags: beauty designer makeup jason wu style and beauty launch fashion designer Bespoke Beauty Brands

Photography by: Courtesy of Bespoke Beauty Brands

