Inside "Selling Sunset" Star Jason Oppenheim's Luxe L.A. Home

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim enlists eggersmann USA to transform his already stunning L.A. condo into an efficiently designed and stylishly organized home base.



Jason Oppenheim worked with eggersmann USA to organize his L.A. condo.

When Jason Oppenheim moved into his Los Angeles condo, breathtaking views of the city and top-of-the-line finishes were a given. But some of the home’s most important areas—including the closets—were not where they needed to be. “The closets were not provided with any build-outs,” says Oppenheim, owner and president of successful real estate agency The Oppenheim Group. Luckily, a visit to a local eggersmann showroom gave him the inspiration he was looking for to update his closet, his office, his bedroom and other areas of the home.



The Oppenheim Group owner and president Jason Oppenheim

“Eggersmann incorporates a lot of different elements, which make the closets exciting and pleasing to the eye,” Oppenheim shares, highlighting leather, LED lighting and glass. “It all looked very expensive, elegant and just beautiful. I’ve seen a lot of quality closets in my career, thousands, and, honestly, the aesthetics, functionality and design—as well as the use of different elements and materials—made it obvious that we wanted to do the build-out with this company.”



Oppenheim chose a neutral color palette, using eggersmann’s Elm Truffle cabinetry throughout.

Oppenheim needed his closet to address many different things to function correctly and look beautiful. Along with wanting various height bars for hanging shirts and longer items like coats, being able to see his clothing without having to open cabinetry was a top priority. “I really liked the idea of glass. It keeps my clothes protected, but I can go into my closet and see everything when I walk in,” he says, adding that glass makes the space seem larger. “I also wanted an island for jewelry, watches, belts and things like that. And it’s also really important to have a place to sit down and put on my shoes. I like laying my clothes out on top of the island to put an outfit together,” he adds. “Then, of course, I can see all of my shoes, shirts and pants at the same time.”

Additionally, Oppenheim desired a more closed-off area for less-worn items and a place for laundry and dry cleaning. “I don’t like to see hampers, so I wanted a drawer area for putting clothes needing to be cleaned and dried,” he explains. An in-closet coffee maker was also a must-have feature.



Twin islands, bronze-tinted glass and LED lighting were utilized in the primary closet.

To create the luxurious, functional space he wanted, the experts at eggersmann worked with Oppenheim to design an oversize twin island wardrobe in a timeless, organic colorway. Elm Truffle cabinetry with back panels in Décor Linen gray-brown line the walls, while Skai Sotega Pearl leather-clad islands—and a matching custom bench at the center of a glass-front shoe case—add a soft, sumptuous touch. Bronze-tinted glass doors with anodized bronze frames add understated bling. And details such as beige velvet jewelry drawers, a swivel pullout for belts and ties, dedicated suitcase storage and LED lighting throughout are the icing on top.

“I like natural colors. I like organic colors and a calming palette,” says Oppenheim of the finishes he chose. “They are beautiful but also calming. I don’t want to see bright colors in the morning.”



Eggersmann also built out Oppenheim’s home office.

In addition to the primary closet, eggersmann outfitted other areas of the home—the primary bedroom, office, living room and more—making the space more functional for Oppenheim while adding resale value. “They just elevated the entire space,” he says. “And I think it is now the most beautiful unit in the building. In fact, when the building is interested in having a prospective buyer see what possibilities are within a unit, they call me and ask if I can make it available to show prospective buyers.”

Oppenheim’s advice to those looking to upgrade their own homes is simple. “Unless you don’t care about resale, you have to be careful not just to consider your own unique or specific likes and desires when spending money for buildouts and closets,” he shares. “Work with a designer who can assist you and advise you on what is timeless. They can help you avoid making decisions that might be too specific.”

Another tip is to stick to organic colors and materials. “You walk into a midcentury modern home built in the ’50s, and it’s going have a lot of wood and a relatively organic color palette,” says Oppenheim, who’s been busy traveling to The Oppenheim Group’s offices between filming for his various shows. “But an ’80s home is far from that palette, and these homes are tough to sell. It doesn’t mean that bright colors are a bad idea all the time, but most of the time, a muted color palette and even an organic color palette is more timeless.”