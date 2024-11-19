Food & Drink, Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Celebrity, Food & Drink, Entertainment, Eat, Date Place, Bar Bites, Food & Drink News Latest,

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink, Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Celebrity, Food & Drink, Entertainment, Eat, Date Place, Bar Bites, Food & Drink News Latest,

The fourth location of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar will open on the Las Vegas Strip in December.

Fusing together the magic of mom’s home cooking and Nashville’s party spirit, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar will bring an exciting new experience to the city’s epicenter.

The restaurant and venue, developed in partnership with TC Restaurant Group, will open on Dec. 2 at 63 CityCenter. Then, on Dec. 5, there will be a red carpet and grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I’ve always loved Las Vegas because it’s unique and has an energy like nowhere else,” said Jason Aldean. "People are ready to have a good time and celebrate. I want this to be a spot where people come to kick back, enjoy great music, awesome food, and create good memories.”

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar spreads 22,500 square feet across two stories. Welcomed by a green vintage 4020 John Deere Tractor, guests enter into Southern-inspired space distinguished by neon signs, industrial accents, exposed stone and reclaimed wood. A warm, inviting energy is ensured by the peppering of family photos on walls, alongside memorabilia like record plaques and guitars.

Diners will also find comfort in the menu, which features dishes right from the Aldean family cookbook. Grandma’s Pot Roast piles mashed potatoes and roasted carrots with charred cipollini onions next to braised beef roast, while Mama Aldean’s Peach Cobbler sweetens dessert with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel. The beverage program complements the Southern cuisine with local and national draft beers and cocktails named after Aldean’s biggest hits.

“This menu is personal to me,” said Aldean. “My mom was an amazing cook, and there’s no way I could open this place without her food such as her peach cobbler. As for the venue, it was important to me to add my personal touches, and I hope people love it.”

Upstairs, the Guitar Bar features a live music stage that becomes a DJ booth and dance floor at night. VIP booths are also available in Jason’s Corner for a more curated nightlife experience.

Overall, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar encompasses six bars, two live music stages, an outdoor terrace that overlooks the Strip and an on-site iHeartRadio studio.

It will open at 10 a.m. daily and stay open late Thursday through Saturday.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar is located at 3716 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109.

See also: Diana Ross, Sylvester Stallone to Headline Inaugural amfAR Las Vegas Benefit

