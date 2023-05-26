11 Incredible Recipes From AAPI Chefs Across The U.S.

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | May 26, 2023 | Food & Drink
When it comes to flavorful food, the continent of Asia absolutely overflows. From the India's spicy curries to Chinese steamed dumplings, Japan's hearty ramens and Korea's famous barbecue, the Asian world has gifted us all with some of the most tantalizing traditions in culinary history. When those recipes mix with America's broad spectrum of cultures, that can bring even more excitement to the plate.
See also: How To Make Cocktails Inspired By Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month in the United States, and to celebrate, we're sharing some of the exceptional recipes we've been honored to host from some truly inspiring AAPI chefs across our nation. From pot stickers to gyoza, kimchi to prawns, okonomiyaki and banana milk ice cream, these delicious dishes will bring a taste of Asia to your home.
Discerning foodies in San Francisco come to Monsieur Benjamin for its modern digs and fine French dishes, but who knew there was a taste of traditional Malaysian flavor hidden in its back of house?
“I learned this recipe from my grandma in Malaysia, and it has been a family favorite for many years,” says chef Yeoh Chee says. “Occasionally, I make it for our family meal at Monsieur Benjamin, and the staff love them as well. When I created a tasting menu of Malaysian food for my pop-up at Millay, I knew I wanted to share this recipe with the guests.” Learn more at the full link.
Ingredients:
Directions:
The humble Japanese gyoza dumpling is elevated in this recipe from Kumi in New York City.
"Our Wagyu gyoza is a great representation of Kumi in NYC," Executive Chef Anastacia Song says. "I wanted to elevate the dumpling by using a higher quality filling. It is representative of both Japanese and Korean cuisines, and overall and it’s designed to be fun to eat by breaking through the crispy wings to reveal the juicy gyoza underneath." Read more at the full link.
Ingredients:
Gyoza Filling
Wings
Dipping Sauce
Directions:
Gyoza Filling
Wings
Dipping Sauce
Chef Ji Hye Kim owns Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, MI., and her recipe for KBBQ steak is pure magic.
“This is very similar to marinated beef you’d see at a Korean barbecue restaurant, like bulgogi and galbi,” Kim says. “The marinade is in fact similar enough that it’d be wonderful for bulgogi (buy thinly sliced beef, often chuck) or for galbi (buy “flanken style” or “L.A. style” short ribs). But this is a slightly older version of those two dishes, and one that my mother reserved for special occasions, made with more steak-like cuts. The name ‘nubiani’ suggests the shape of whatever it’s marinating to be ‘wide and flat.’"
She takes it one step further with a bonus recipe for kimchi and dipping sauce. Read the full story to learn more.
Ingredients:
Meat
Marinade
Directions:
For The Salad Kimchi
Ingredients:
Ingredients:
For the Ssamjang - Dipping Sauce for Korean Barbecue
Ingredients:
Directions:
Flavorful fusion makes the culinary world go ‘round, and when it comes to East meets West elevation, no one is bringing the heat quite like Kyu.
The restaurant brand was founded in Miami in 2016, and it immediately drew a crowd with its sophisticated blend of Asian ingredients and North American plates. Kyu was a finalist for the James Beard award's Best New Restaurant in 2017, and Time even called it the "Best Restaurant in Florida."
This recipe comes from executive chef Chris Arellanes. Read more in the full story.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Desi food captures the heart and soul of traditional Indian cuisine, and it’s experienced an explosion of popularity across the United States and the world. Its complex flavors are easily reproduced if you know where to start, and this week, we’re helping you get there with a delectable recipe for chicken curry from Orange County, California’s Michelin-rated Halal restaurant Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen.
“Chicken Curry is a classic Indian dish that can be found on just about every restaurant menu,” says Khan Saab’s executive chef and Founder, Imran “Ali” Mookhi. “While I’ve done my research, I couldn’t tell you where it originated. I have so many memories of eating this dish with my family. In fact, we’d eat it with rice and lentils every Friday night after prayer, so it was an obvious and nostalgic choice to offer it at Khan Saab when I was creating the menu.” Read more in the full story.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Looking for a refreshing summer salad that will tingle your taste buds and impress your guests? The below recipe for Szechuan cucumber salad is so good, it could just change your life.
Those are strong words for a salad, but it’s true for Dr. Tom Lo and his friend, Chef Tom Lei, from whom this Szechuan cucumber salad comes. The two now run Spy C and Chi in NYC together. Read all about the backstory via our full post.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Whether you’re curling up with a warm bowl in the winter or savoring the sweet days of summer, it’s always a good season for some traditional Japanese ramen—especially when you’re following the below recipe from executive chef Aki Urata of Kinton Ramen.
With locations in Chicago and Toronto, Kinton Ramen is a go-to spot for the world renown Japanese soup, but this recipe brings an extra boost.
"We're bringing our Immune Booster Ramen back to help Chicagoans beat the flu season,” chef Urata says. “Our broth is made with miso tare, fermented soybean packed with vitamins, and grated garlic to help immune systems fight germs, plus our Signature chicken soup to add a nourishing touch." Read more in the full story.
Ingredients:
Miso Tare
Ramen
Directions:
Miso Tare
Ramen
From chef-owner Ricky Dolinsky, Yo+Shoku in NYC makes a home for Western-influenced Japanese cuisine, offering a delicious menu of Wagyu sandos, duck breast katsu, borscht curry udon and more.
One of Dolinsky’s favorite treats is his take on the Hiroshima style of okonomiyaki, listed on the Yo+Shoku menu as Okonomiyaki B.E.C. Learn more in the full story.
Ingredients:
Directions:
If you like spicy noodles as much as we do, you're going to love this recipe for traditional Chinese Dan Dan noodles from the chefs at Hutong. The international eatery has locations in New York City, Miami, London, Hong Kong and more, offering beloved Northern Chinese dishes and elegant decor. The Manhattan restaurant specifically is inspired by China and New York in the 1920s.
"Our Hutong Dan Dan noodles are served in a spicy minced pork, sesame and peanut broth," says Executive Chef Ken Lin of Hutong in New York City. "[It's] a classic dish originating from Chinese Sichuan street food cuisine, and served at each Hutong around the world. We gladly offer to you our recipe so you can try cooking your very own Dan Dan noodles at home. We modified the recipe, using ingredients that you might have on hand.” Read the full story to learn more.
Ingredients:
For the pork
For the sauce
To serve
Directions:
Kebaya is a NYC eatery specializing in Peranakan cuisine, an ethnic group made up of folks with mixed Chinese, Malay and Indonesian heritage. It’s from the folks at Fungi Hospitality, who are also behind Laut, one of the first Malaysian restaurants to receive a Michelin star.
Whether or not you’re able to get a table at the Flatiron district location, chef Salil Mehta wants you to taste a bit of Kebaya’s Peranakan flavors, so he’s sharing his recipe for jumbo prawns with our readers below.
“This recipe was inspired by a popular snack in Singapore that is usually served alongside beer,” chef Mehta says. “It has a salty and crunchy texture that makes it a great companion when sipping on a cold refreshment like that.” Gleen some technique tricks in the full story.
Ingredients:
Directions:
If you’ve ever traveled to South Korea, you might be familiar with “banana milk.”
"Banana Milk is a ubiquitous childhood snack that I grew up with,” says Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Korean restaurant Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, MI. “It is very simply what the name conveys exactly, a banana-flavored milk.”
We’re sharing this delightful sweet as a dessert. Learn more at the full post.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Looking for more ways to support and celebrate AAPI culture all year long? Try some of the Vietnamese robusta beans from Nguyen Coffee Supply, or the ready-to-drink canned coffees of Sang. You can also honor the Year of the Rabbit with your fit thanks to these designer collections.
Photography by: ELI BERSON; SPENCER STARNES; COURTESY OF MISS KIM; COURTESY OF KYU; KHAN SAAB DESI CRAFT KITCHEN; COURTESY OF CHI; BAO DAO; COURTESY OF YO+SHOKU; COURTESY OF HUTONG; COURTESY OF KEBAYA; Lisa Kim