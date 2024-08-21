Janet Jackson Announces New Las Vegas Residency

Culture, People, Feature, Parties, Events, The Latest, People Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Art, Women of Influence Latest, Entertainment, Music, Apple News, Play, Hotel,

Janet Jackson is heading to Resorts World Las Vegas over New Year’s weekend to begin her brand-new residency.

PHOTO COURTESY OF JANET JACKSON/AEG PRESENTS LAS VEGAS

We’ll all be part of the “Rhythm Nation” on Dec. 30, when icon Janet Jackson kicks off her brand-new Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Join the five-time Grammy Award winner for Janet Jackson: Las Vegas, an exclusive show highlighting the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s magnetic dance moves, sultry vocals and showstopping hits—from 1993’s “That’s The Way Love Goes” to 2001’s “All For You” to 2008’s “Feedback.”

“Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” shares Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”

Jackson will take the stage at Resorts World on Dec. 30 and 31; Jan. 3 and 4; and Feb. 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15. Tickets to all performances will be on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. PST. Click here to grab tickets, and here to learn more.