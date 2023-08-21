Jaden Smith Launches Sustainable Luggage Brand

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Lifestyle Travel

Jaden Smith is turning trash into traveling treasure.

Smith and Sebastian Manes have launched Harper Collective, a sustainable luxury luggage brand that uses sea plastic, post-consumer plastic and aluminum as the materials for its handcrafted bags.

"We had a vision to create a luxury product made from sustainable materials, and we are thrilled to see that vision become a reality," Smith said in a press release. "We hope that other companies will follow our lead and start using sustainable materials in their production processes as our entire supply chain is fully transparent for others to get inspired.”

"We believe that it's possible to create innovative high-quality products that last and are also environmentally friendly. It's an ongoing process, and we are committed to continuously improving our production methods to reduce our impact on the environment," Manes added

The brand teamed up with Barbour to use its recycled nylon. "We are thrilled to partner with Barbour, a brand with such a rich heritage and commitment to quality," Manes said.

The luggage is available online and at Selfridges London.