6 Of The Coolest And Most Expensive Jacob & Co. Watches

Jacob & Co. Billionaire Timeless Treasures Timepiece

When it comes to luxury timepieces, Jacob & Co is a name that instantly comes to mind.

Known for exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs, Jacob & Co. has established itself as one of the top brands in the world of haute horlogerie.

With celebrity clientele and a penchant for taking pop culture to new heights, the company has created more than its fair share of mind-boggling pieces. Let’s take a closer look at some of the wildest and most expensive that showcase the brand's commitment to excellence and extravagance.

Billionaire Timeless Treasure Timepiece

Perhaps one of the most expensive watches in history, Jacob & Co. introduced this $20 million timepiece during the Watches & Wonders Geneva 2023 exhibition. It builds upon the Billionaire series, first launched in 2015, and boosts the concept by covering the band in 425 yellow diamonds. The face is surrounded y 76 emerald-cut and kite-cut tsavorite, and 57 natural baguette-cut yellow diamonds are set in the tourbillon. With a total carat count of 216.9, this is a true treasure in every sense of the word. It took three and a half years to create, and it's preciousness is sure to stand the test of time.

Opera Godfather Minute Repeater

For fans of the iconic Coppola classic The Godfather, Jacob & Co offers a unique timepiece that pays homage to the cinematic masterpiece. The Opera Godfather Minute Repeater features a miniature opera scene on the dial, complete with a functioning Swiss music box that plays the theme from the film. This extraordinary watch combines artistry and horological complexity in a single piece, and it comes in a number of variations, colors and styles.

Astronomia Dragon

The Astronomia Tourbillon is one of the hallmkar designs of the Jacob & Co. lineup. The way it redesigned the watch to have vertical depth was a revelation, and in further designs, Jacob & Co. used that space to create an artistic display. The Astronomia line includes a variety of incredible looks, but the Dragon line is one of the fiercest timepiece looks on the market. Inspired by Chinese mythology, the Dragon comes in all black, gold, rose gold, white, yellow gold and red; as well as alongside its fellow mythological creature, the tiger.

Astronomia Solar

The Solar builds on the Astronomia concept and puts the entire galaxy in your hands. Priced at $348,000, this seriously stellar timepiece places 288-facet gemstone spheres inside the Astronomia display and rotates them into planetary orbit. Mercury is made from white granite, Venus from rhodonite, Mars from red jasper, Jupiter from pietersite, Saturn from tiger eye, Uranus from blue calcite, Neptune from lapis lazuli, and Earth is made from a globe of handpainted blue magnesium. This watch is truly out of this world!

Twin Turbo Furious

Do you feel the need for speed? This complex wristwatch pairs Jacob & Co.'s Twin Turbo concept with a monopusher chronograph and pit board time difference calculator to capture the masterful design and hair-raising power of the world's fastest cars. The triple-axis tourbillon is one of the most complex mechanisms Jacob & Co. offer, and watch comes in four variations, including black, rose gold, carbon and blue titanium.

Brilliant Mystery Baguette

Sleek design and stunning diamonds are the heart of this simple standout. Nothing is complicated about this watch, other than the staggering price. The face is nothing but a collection of precious diamonds set in a ring, with a circular center of even more diamonds to tell the time. Two triangular hands make their way around the clock face, and the simple band lets the brilliant face make the statement. This watch comes in a variety of sizes and styles, including white diamonds, pink sapphires, rainbow assortments of white gold arlequino, rubies and a baguette rainbow.

Whether you’re looking for a watch that tells time, references your favorite characters or even offers a game to be played, Jacob & Co. are truly one of the most innovative groups in the watch game. Want more? Check out this Jacob & Co. watch that went to space, or this official Batman timepiece, and definitely check out this working roulette casino watch that Drake and Connor McGregor both own.