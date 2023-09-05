Jacob Elordi Dazzles In Valentino On Venice Carpet For 'Priscilla'

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

There's a lot of spark coming from Jacob Elordi on the Venice red carpet.

Elordi attended the festival in support of the upcoming Sofia Coppola-helmed Priscilla, in which he plays Elvis Presley.

The actor donned a Valentino tux designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, along with Garavani shoes.

Priscilla, the story of Elvis' wife Priscilla Presley, will debut in theaters on Oct. 27.

