December 17, 2019

Jacob & Co. Announces Watch Collab With Alec Monopoly

Ella Chakarian | April 26, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

The limited series collection set to unveil in the summer embodies the multifarious works of the acclaimed street artist.

JACOB_CO_x_ALEC_MONOPOLY_PAINT_CANS.jpg

The visual teasers for the collaboration announcement highlight Alec Monopoly's vibrant artistic style.

Founded in 1986 by Benjamin Arabov, luxury watch brand Jacob & Co. pieces are often donned by celebrities on red carpets and photoshoots. With the slogan "Inspired by the Impossible," it comes as no surprise that the label is collaborating with renowned street artist Alec Monopoly to create a collection of unprecedented timepieces that blend quality workmanship with modern designs. Monopoly, the alias of the New York-based artist, specializes in brilliant, lively works that are coveted by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Iggy Azalea, Snoop Dogg to name a few.

After meeting in 2019 at an event in St. Barts, Arabov and Monopoly immediately started discussing joining forces to create a line that would exemplify their respective artistry and dedication to their crafts. Now that the timing is right, the limited series timepiece collection featuring watches hand-painted by Monopoly is set to unveil in the summer, and can be shopped through the Jacob & Co. website or Instagram. The partnership is certainly reaching imaginative heights with the coalescence of contemporary street art and premier watchmaking.

“We are excited to create a limited series of masterpieces that will truly be works of art,” Arabov expresses. “The reason we’re partnering with Alec is because his mission and goals align with ours, which is risk-taking and exploring the endless abilities of creativity and innovation."

JACOB_CO_x_ALEC_MONOPOLY_MONEY_BAG.jpg

“Alec is a young artist that started his career taking risks and not thinking twice about it,” Arabov describes of Monopoly.

Monopoly is equally exhilarated to collaborate on the anticipated project, conveying that, "This collaboration with Jacob & Co. represents the first time I will be hand painting a watch collection, and the smallest canvas I have ever worked on. I can’t wait to add some Graffiti to Jacob & Co. and learn from their watchmaker artisans in Switzerland!”

Tags: luxury watches street art alec monopoly

Photography by: Courtesy of brand

