Jack Harlow, Gorillaz And These Additional Life Is Beautiful 2022 Music Artists Stole The Show

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Parties Past Events Art Entertainment List - Featured Music

Life Is Beautiful downtown stage view from all access VIP+

Jack Harlow, Lorde, Gorillaz and other music artists performed at Life Is Beautiful and shared their talents with audiences and fellow musicians on September 16, 17 and 18. Here is a recap of some of the most impressive performances from the art and music festival.

Jungle

Jungle performs and dances with the crowd.

On day one of the festival Jungle performed classic crowd favorites including "Casio" and "Busy Earnin'" along with newer tunes from the music group. Jungle put the fun in funk with their electro-pop dance numbers.

Gorillaz

Gorillaz performing at the downtown stage

Gorillaz brought the songs that gained them their fame including "Feel Good Inc." and "Last Living Souls." Damon Albarn led on the mic while the band jammed out and entertained the crowd on day two. The visuals of the animated band members paired with the live musicians for an engaging experience.

Lorde

Lorde and her set design in all pink

Lorde pleased viewers with her pretty pink wardrobe and stage design. The songstress brought an artistic aesthetic as the set design for her act was just as engaging as her performance. Lorde truly combined music and visual art to entertain at Life Is Beautiful.

See Also: Here Are The 2022 Las Vegas Residencies

Kygo

Kygo took the Bacardi stage and audience by storm with his lively and energetic performance. For his closing number, Justin Jesso made an appearance to perform the vocals for "Firestone" and a violin sextet violin performed live strings for a beautiful and powerful closing to Kygo's set.

Big Boi

Big Boi with the mic during his performance

Big Boi stayed on top of his vocals during his performance while pumping up the crowd on day three during the sunset at the downtown stage. "I Like the Way You Move," "Kryptonite (I'm On It)" remix and other hits had festival goers dancing and singing along.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow and pyrotechnics bring the heat.

On day three of the art and music festival, Jack Harlow played his set at the downtown stage. Hits like "First Class" and "Whats Poppin" boosted the crowd and Harlow maintained high energy and sincere connection with his audience through each and every number. He expressed gratitude and appreciation for hip-hop culture in between songs and even performed in the crowd to further integrate with his fans.

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris moves the crowd with his tracks

After Jack Harlow's set, Calvin Harris took the stage to give a grand finale performance which concluded the art and music festival. Harris took the crowd through a journey of his most famous mainstream songs, hidden-gems. The electro-pop DJ and producer controlled the crowd by undulating from bangers to more chill beats with his mindfully curated track selection.