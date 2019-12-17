Jack Dean: A Story Of Success

By Ascend Agency | April 26, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Building his way to the top, designing one off pieces for star studded clientele around Europe.





There are some individuals who have shown that dedication and hard work can take them places, they have excelled in whichever field they have laid their hands on and emerged triumphant. Their names are etched in history as they create a legacy which stands as an inspiration to many who aspire to be big in their respective industries. These brilliant young minds are the future who have the potential to make the world a better place to live in. We have in our midst one such individual who with his work has impressed all, he is 28 year old, entrepreneur and designer from the UK - Jack Dean.



Jack has proven that success can come at any age if one is dedicated enough towards their goals. His first business venture has been a major success resulting in a rapid rise to the top of the game, although this is no accident. Let's take a walk down the memory lane to know the story behind the success of this young entrepreneur. Jack was always a football enthusiast and from the age of 10 he learnt his trade at the Manchester United Academy. Fast forward to age 16, after leaving school he signed a 3 year contract for Fulham FC and relocated to London to further his sports career prospects. After a number of difficulties within that period he parted ways with Fulham and eventually football all together. He left the club and went ahead to thoroughly plan his career as an designer. After careful thought and with a strategy in mind, he began buying and selling jewellery before coming up with his own designs and pieces. As time moved and almost 18 months on, he decided to make this his full-time career and thus established his company 'Jeweller Jack Ltd'. The business started gaining momentum with his name actually forming by way of his early clients. He was dubbed Jeweller Jack and from then on it stuck. His unique and innovative product range makes him the stand out man. The higher end of his customised pieces have caught the attention of sports stars and jewellery lovers in the past 3 years. Many high profile athletes are Jack's clients today and he plans to grow his collection further overseas especially across Europe.



Today, himself and his brand have gained much popularity due to his own work ethic and dedication to his chosen craft. Jack has indeed emerged as a prime example for any entrepreneur who has their sights set on success.



Follow the journey on Instagram.