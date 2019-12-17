At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 8, 2021

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Shares A Page From Her Latest Cookbook
Read More

April 7, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Croque Madame by Nice Matin's Chef Eric Starkman
Read More

April 6, 2021

Chandon Sparkling Wine Gets Fresh New Look For Spring

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home
Read More

April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
Read More

April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 8, 2021

See Berluti's FW 21/22 Collection: 'Living Together Apart'
Read More

April 8, 2021

Zac Sheaffer's Zamage Clothing Is Your One-Stop Destination for the Latest Trends in Fashion
Read More

April 8, 2021

Panerai's Newest Watch Changes With Time
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ivan Pacheco Explains the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 8, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

With news that COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon, the world has breathed a collective sigh of relief. The once-in-a-lifetime health crisis caused by the pandemic has left countries across the globe in a state of utter devastation. Yet hopefully, the best scientific minds have conspired to finally end the physical threat of the coronavirus.

Vegas_Mag_Ivan_Pacheco.jpg

Unfortunately, the economic damage and impact that COVID-19 had on the world’s economy is a whole story in itself. Financial experts have warned that the economic fallout from the pandemic will eventually prove far more expensive than the health crisis itself.

Entrepreneur and crypto expert Ivan Pacheco creates daily content about investments, traditional markets, commodities, and cryptocurrency. He has kept a close and professional eye on economic development during COVID-19 and believes that although global markets have picked up due to the positive news surrounding vaccines, the picture, on the whole, looks bleak to many.

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has spread through the world’s economy like a plague of locusts. It has no respect for borders and has left no country unaffected,” explained Ivan. “Unfortunately, the patterns suggest that it is the most vulnerable, low-income households who have been hit the hardest.”

Ivan added, “For the first time since the 1998 Asian financial crisis, global poverty is on the increase. Tourism, hospitality, and small and medium-sized businesses who traditionally employ from more vulnerable sectors of our society have suffered the brunt of the blow. Although old people were more at risk from the health risks of COVID-19, young people were far more likely to suffer from the economic crisis.”

Ivan added, “As someone who works in the digital sphere I’ve been fortunate in that my industry has not only survived the pandemic but in most areas, seen something of an improvement. Yet, I am concerned that COVID-19 will continue to foster more of a widening economic gulf in society, and many countries do not have the necessary safety nets or financial backing in place to weather the storm. School closures will also have a detrimental effect on decades of progress we have seen taken in the educational sector of many countries.”

As someone who doesn’t pretend to have all the answers on how to tackle the economic impact of COVID-19, Ivan believes that staying positive and diversifying into recession proof industries such as trading crypto currencies will remain key in the months and years to come.

Ivan created DCX Academy as a potential solution for this global challenge. DCX Academy has quickly become one of the top crypto education platforms on the planet and includes recorded education, live education, as well as tools and strategies designed to help average people with above average work ethic turn their dreams into reality by learning how to trade within the crypto markets!

Ivan explained, “Although the pandemic has changed the landscape completely, we can also view it as a catalyst for a much-needed change. The structure of global trade and cooperation must now change to create a fairer and more mutually beneficial system for all. Change is with us and we must be positive in how we deal with it.”


Tags: people entrepreneurs business

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: