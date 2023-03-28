Introducing The Reserve At Red Rock Canyon In Las Vegas An Exclusive Community Situated Within The Beautiful Red Rock Canyon

By Kristen Routh Silberman By Kristen Routh Silberman | | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post

Tranquility is a state of mind. And now an address.

The Reserve at Red Rock is a thoughtfully designed enclave unlike any other residential destination in the world. Situated within the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area, you’ll live steps from dramatic cliffs and crystal waterfalls, and only thirty minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and Harry Reid International Airport. This is a place where the modern luxuries blend seamlessly with the wonders of nature, where a fortunate few will carve out an extraordinary legacy to bestow upon generation after generation.

An extraordinary blend of elegance and ecology.

Only sixteen homes will rise across 65 acres of wild desert landscape. Architecture steeped in canyon contemporary and traditional styles will complement the natural environment while sustainable practices encourage symbiosis with the land. Structures are intended to artfully dot the landscape, showcasing the beauty of their native materials, biophilic designs and expansive courtyards. You’ll have the ability to custom-build your home to suit your lifestyle and aesthetic preferences.

Each lot is situated to offer breathtaking vistas.

All sixteen lots offer unique vantage points as well as access to miles of private land.

Community offerings will enhance life in this secluded nook. Though you’ll be but fifteen minutes from the restaurants and shops of Summerlin, future development plans for residents will find a luxurious resort, picturesque event barn, and outdoor amphitheater a mere stroll from their doorsteps. Also planned is a farm-to-table restaurant featuring produce grown locally as well as on-premises. Paths and roads will meander past pools and ponds fed by the canyon’s natural springs, perfect for leisurely walks. This is a life for those who seek beauty and serenity above all.

Select your view and build your dream retreat in the sublime and sensational Red Rock Canyons of Las Vegas.

Inquire about creating your legacy at The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon with exclusive agent Kristen Routh-Silberman, Realtor | Douglas Elliman 702.467.7100 | [email protected] | S.0074661