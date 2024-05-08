These New Coffee Table Books Offer Endless Inspo

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Books,

The latest book launches offer a glimpse inside the magical worlds of top tastemakers, grand estates and fabulous gardens—resulting in page after page of inspiration.



A jaw-dropping Paris townhouse designed by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio



The designer plays with prints in this bedroom.



The cover of Bryan O’Sullivan: A New Glamour (Rizzoli).



Design icon Bunny Williams



The vibrant cover of Bunny Williams: Life in the Garden (Rizzoli)



The new tome showcases her expertise with stunning arrangements throughout



Readers get a peek at life in her 18th-century manor house in northwestern Connecticut.



The sleek cover of The Savage Style (Gibbs Smith) by Jonathan Savage



The Savage Style highlights eight homes across the South and in London to offer insight into the Nashville designer’s process.



In The Design of a Country Estate (Gibbs Smith), architect Cathy Purple Cherry takes a deep dive into her process of crafting a sweeping country estate on Maryland’s coast.