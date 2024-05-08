Search Our Site

These New Coffee Table Books Offer Endless Inspo

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | May 8, 2024 | Home & Real Estate, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Books,

The latest book launches offer a glimpse inside the magical worlds of top tastemakers, grand estates and fabulous gardens—resulting in page after page of inspiration.

PHOTO BY DURSTON SAYLOR/COURTESY OF GIBBS SMITH

A jaw-dropping Paris townhouse designed by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio PHOTO: BY JAMES MCDONALD
The designer plays with prints in this bedroom. PHOTO: BY HELEN CATHCART
The cover of Bryan O’Sullivan: A New Glamour (Rizzoli). PHOTO: BY HELEN CATHCART
Design icon Bunny Williams PHOTO BY ANNIE SCHLECHTER/COURTESY OF RIZZOLI
The vibrant cover of Bunny Williams: Life in the Garden (Rizzoli) PHOTO BY ANNIE SCHLECHTER/COURTESY OF RIZZOLI
The new tome showcases her expertise with stunning arrangements throughout PHOTO BY ANNIE SCHLECHTER/COURTESY OF RIZZOLI
Readers get a peek at life in her 18th century manor house in northwestern Connecticut. PHOTO BY ANNIE SCHLECHTER/COURTESY OF RIZZOLI
The sleek cover of The Savage Style (Gibbs Smith) by Jonathan Savage PHOTO: BY BLAKE AND JULIE ROSS
The Savage Style highlights eight homes across the South and in London to offer insight into the Nashville designer’s process. PHOTO: BY DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN
PHOTO: COURTESY OF GIBBS SMITH

PHOTO: BY DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN

PHOTO BY DURSTON SAYLOR/COURTESY OF GIBBS SMITH

In The Design of a Country Estate (Gibbs Smith), architect Cathy Purple Cherry takes a deep dive into her process of crafting a sweeping country estate on Maryland’s coast. PHOTO BY DURSTON SAYLOR/COURTESY OF GIBBS SMITH
In The Design of a Country Estate (Gibbs Smith), architect Cathy Purple Cherry takes a deep dive into her process of crafting a sweeping country estate on Maryland’s coast.


