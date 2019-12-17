    

Instagram Star Jimmy Smacks Credits His Incredible Success to His Unrivalled Marketing Skills

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 26, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Marketing is an important skill to have, and it is fast becoming a crucial skill in these competitive times. Reaching out to people can be helpful. Take the case of Jimmy Smacks, an Instagram star and OnlyFans celebrity, who has turned into a success due to his talent at social media marketing.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Jimmy_Smacks.jpeg

If you have been on the internet at any time during the last few years, you would not have escaped his name. Smacks made a career out of his social media content available to his followers through his OnlyFans account. Today, he holds the distinction of having the highest number of subscribers for a male account on OnlyFans in the world. “It is something that takes getting used to. My influence has always been the greats who inspired me, and it is their marketing skills that pushed me to branch out on my own,” says Smacks.

Smacks put in the work required to upgrade his marketing skills to achieve his goals. He is also a talented artist, musician, and actor. Using his skills on an OnlyFans account was how he made his millions. His marketing skills made him a celebrity even on Instagram, where his pictures have garnered thousands of views.

“I am the best version of myself right now, and there is no shame in that. I always tell my fans that they should be true to themselves. That’s how people notice you,” adds Smacks. Citing Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Kendrick Lamar as his biggest influences, Smacks says that he has been grateful to succeed in every career he has chosen for himself.

Having a huge fan following is a great responsibility too. Fortunately, Jimmy Smacks uses his considerable reach to guide his followers to raise awareness about significant issues plaguing the country.

