Inside Miami's Hottest New Development, Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club

An exclusive set of only nine ultraluxe residences—and six on-site yacht slips—hit the market at one of Miami’s most anticipated developments, Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club. Here, developer Jonathan Landau offers the inside intel on this rare residential reality.

The most expensive unit, Penthouse 1, recently sold asking $12 million—a record-setting price for Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands.

After founding and helming Fortis Property Group for 17 years, what made you decide to establish Landau Properties?

I gained invaluable experience during my time at Fortis, where I was responsible for overseeing the company’s operating, development and leasing activities, as well as sourcing and negotiating real estate transactions. I worked on several signature achievements with Fortis, including securing a groundbreaking $1 billion refinancing deal and anchor tenant for One Lincoln, the skyline-de fining office tower in Boston’s Financial District, and developing Olympia Dumbo, the record-breaking luxury residential tower overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge.

It was always a goal of mine to start my own development firm and work closely with my children to build a family real estate business. We launched Landau Properties in late 2022 and look forward to bringing our bold, competitive approach to new opportunities throughout New York, Miami and beyond.



The interiors by Zarifi Design feature Zenia white oak cabinetry with custom millwork, Taj Mahal stone countertops and Fantini fixtures.

What is it like working with your daughter, Yaeli?

It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to work closely with my remarkably talented and driven children, so this is an incredible next chapter for us. Yaeli is smart and thoughtful and brings exceptionally creative ideas to the table. She and my son-in-law, DC, excel in their own spheres of the industry, and this experience, knowledge and agility have made Landau Properties a strong competitor from the get-go.

Miami is one of the hottest markets in the country at the moment, and Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club is among the most coveted properties in the area. What are some of the most impressive aspects and amenities of these nine residences?

Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club is the only new condo development on the south shore of Bay Harbor Islands, a neighborhood within Miami that is undergoing its own major transformation into a luxury destination.



“Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club is the only opportunity on the island to own a property with the amenities of a fully serviced condominium and the discretion of a private home,” says Oren Alexander of OFFICIAL Development Advisors, the development’s exclusive sales and marketing firm.

The development offers direct views of the coveted Indian Creek Lake and Indian Creek Country Club, as well as one of the only private yacht clubs in the area, complete with dockmaster concierge, slips for purchase and a shared slip. We’re bringing nine half-, full-floor and duplex homes that are incredibly spacious, and the level of design is unlike anything currently on the market in the area. Penthouse 2, which is currently on the market for $11 million, is the largest penthouse residence for sale in Bay Harbor by square footage. This is a gorgeous full-floor home with 75 feet of unobstructed waterfront views—something you can’t find in current condo developments on the island.

All nine residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing postcard-like waterfront and golf course views, as well as grand living spaces, chef’s-quality kitchens, best-in-class finishes, and sought-after amenities like wine wall features and private terraces. This is a rare, special opportunity to own a home in a beautifully designed, waterfront boutique new development with all the amenities and services you could want.



CEO Jonathan Landau (left) founded Landau Properties in 2022 with his daughter, Yaeli, and son-in-law, DC Lowinger

The residences offer many amenities typically reserved for a large development (such as the private marina and yacht club) in a boutique space. How does having those ultraluxe services and facilities on-site level up the living experience at Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club?

We wanted to offer buyers all the perks of a full-service waterfront development—including unobstructed water views, yacht slips, dockmaster services, world-class spa, fitness center, rooftop pool and more—plus the intimacy of a private home. This is the perfect combination for a buyer who wants the spaciousness and discretion of a private home and the at-your-fingertips amenities and service of a fully staffed condo.

Today’s buyers are incredibly discerning, and they’re looking for more than just a beautiful home. They want everything available to them without having to leave home. Having a full suite of curated, thoughtful amenities just an elevator ride away is essential. It creates a highly sought-after residential lifestyle and is driving strong traffic to the building.

What’s next for Landau Properties? Any news we can buzz?

We have several deals in the works across various markets and industries, from New York City to Miami. We’re excited to share more details in the coming months. From $5.6 million