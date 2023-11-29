The Best Las Vegas Immersive Experiences You Have Got To See

Culture, Magazine, Feature, Events, Art, Entertainment, List - Featured, List - Entertainment, Guides,

Illuminarium Las Vegas Winter Wonderland Spetacular

Las Vegas entertainment, dining and events have been more immersive experience-driven as advancements in audio, visual and sensory technology of all kinds develop. Both kid-friendly and adult-only immersive experiences continue to emerge and entertain. Check out these 13 immersive dining and entertainment experiences in the Las Vegas area.

Arte Museum Las Vegas

Explore nature beyond time and space with the eternal nature exhibit at Arte Museum Las Vegas, which celebrates its grand opening on Nov. 29. The Korean design company d'strict established the concept in 2004 to combine sensory experiences to transport guests to remarkable larger than life natural phenomenons with the help of augmented reality. 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. S #208, lasvegas.artemuseum.com

The Cabinet of Curiosities and The Lock

A collection of historic knick-knacks and artifacts in the main room of The Cabinet of Curiosities and The Lock

This museum of collected items and artifacts serves cocktails in the main room and displays many unusual curiosities. Transport to another time through the secret lock room only if you have the correct password and the doorkeeper permits access. 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. S, caesars.com

Discovering King Tut's Tomb

Explore the tomb of King Tut tomb at Luxor Hotel & Casino. Discovering King Tut's Tomb is an interactive and immersive exhibition that is great for the whole family and those interested in learning more about the history and way of life during the historic time. 900 Las Vegas Blvd. N, kingtutvegas.com

Illuminarium Las Vegas

Travel to space from Earth at Illuminarium.

Illuminarium Las Vegas launches Winter Wonderland Spectacular on Dec. 1 to run through the holiday season. Visit during the day for the all-ages immersive experiences or after 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for the adults 21+ only experiences. Explore the wonderous dreamland of candy canes, Santa, snowstorms, the Northern Lights and more. 3246 Desert Inn Rd. W, illuminarium.com

iLuminate

iLuminate dancers

From America's Got Talent to The Strat Hotel, Casino & Skypod, iLuminate has been voted "Best Date Night" according to Best of Vegas. Suitable for children, enjoy this eye-catching performance for family night. Round up the kids for a fun night of entertainment. 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S, iluminate.com

Immersive Van Gogh

Get to know the mind of the great Van Gogh at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas.

The Shops at Crystals has even more to offer and some of the finest shopping opportunities in Las Vegas. Immersive Van Gogh art installation at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas displays Vincent van Gogh's post-Impressionist art through 90,000,000 pixels and 60,600 video frame projections. Learn about the famous artist who changed history. A larger-than-life look at the life of van Gogh and his works with the help of modern-day technology and digital creativity remains on display at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas. 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. S, vangoghvegas.com

The Garden Table at Bellagio

Dine in the jungle of the Bellagio Las Vegas Botanical Gardens.

The botanical gardens at Bellagio Las Vegas created an immersive space to dine with The Garden Table. While currently closed for the season, this unique dining experience returns at the Lunar New Year of 2024. Dine surrounded by the gardens with a gorgeous view of the lush and vibrant greenery and fountains. 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Lost Spirits

Lost Spirits immersive distillery submarine

Find imagination and wonder at Lost Spirits, referred to as the "Willy Wonka of Booze" by Playboy Magazine and the "Disneyland of Liquor" by Wired. This immersive distillery tours guests through a dreamlike amusement park of wonder. Acrobats, submarines, burlesque performers and more await to transport you to a surreal alternate universe. 3202 Desert Inn Rd. W, lostspirits.net

Mayfair Supper Club Immersive Show

A whole new take on a cabaret show, Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Las Vegas is an interactive and immersive show unlike any other on The Strip and all of Las Vegas. With talent sourced from the most significant performance capitals of the world, including New York, N.Y., Los Angeles, Calif. and England, the amount of skill showcased in the performances is astounding. Great food, a captivating show and sensual After Dark performances strictly for adults make Mayfair Supper Club a must-see experience. 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S, themayfairlv.com

Meow Wolf's Omega Mart

Meow Wolf's 'Omega Mart'

Omega Mart at AREA15 offers an all-ages journey with immersive storytelling of surreal worlds that spark the imagination. Secret portals, unexpected landscapes and innovative art make for a new experience each time. The world of Omega Mart never ends, as each door and threshold leads to even more dimensions. 3215 Rancho Dr. S #100, meowwolf.com

Museum Fiasco: Cluster

'Museum Fiasco: Cluster' geometrical light exhibit

This audiovisual installation examines the relationship between time, space and our perceived reality. Manipulated light and sound showcase the power of abstract geometry through various concepts. Suitable for ages 12 and up, this is a new take on geometric principles. 3215 Rancho Dr. S, museumfiasco.com

Museum of Illusions Las Vegas

The perplexing wonders at Museum of Illusions Las Vegas capture minds with over 80 interactive illusions. Located at 63 between The Shops at Crystals and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the museum combines entertainment and education in the center of The Strip. 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. S, moilasvegas.com

Particle Ink

'Particle Ink' live performers and immersive digital art installations

Particle and his creator overcame Ink, a dark force that threatened their very existence when the New York-originated immersive performance art experience Particle Ink debuted in Downtown Las Vegas Arts District in 2022. The attraction garnered such success with the compelling message to viewers regarding self-image and overcoming interpersonal challenges that the creators have secured space at Luxor Hotel & Casino, which debuts on March 14 of the upcoming year with 10 weekly live performances and self-guided tours. 900 Las Vegas Blvd. N, particleink.com

Shaq's Fantasy Lab

Basketball legend and super entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal inspires guests with Shaq's Fantasy Lab at Fashion Show Las Vegas. Immersive art exhibitions bring dreams to life and relay magical stories through technology and art to broaden minds to dream big. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S, fantasylablv.com

Zero Latency VR

With Zero Latency VR at MGM Grand, virtual reality is more than one could imagine. Vive Focus 3 headsets deliver even more adrenaline rushes as players complete challenging missions on an epic visual scale. Choose from various game options, including Engineerium, Zombie Survival, Outbreak Origins and Singularity. 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S, zerolatencyvr.com