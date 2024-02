By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Celebrity

Idris Elba is making his Calvin Klein debut.

See Also: Jeremy Allen White Bares Almost All For Calvin Klein

Elba stars in the brand's 2024 Spring Menswear campaign, shot by Mert Alas.

In the photos, Elba models several styles from the new line, featuring elevated spring looks for men.

The collection is available on CalvinKlein.com now.