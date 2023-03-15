By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Lifestyle

As the original five-star property on the island of Ibiza—with the first Michelin-starred restaurant—Ibiza Gran Hotel dazzles with new offerings and a spectacular VIP experience.



Ibiza Gran Hotel’s Superior Pool Suite includes its own private terrace and infinity-edge pool.

Sprawled across just 220 square miles in the Mediterranean Sea, Ibiza shines as the crown jewel of Spain’s Balearic Islands, the third-largest in the archipelago behind Mallorca and Minorca. While the hot spot may be best known as a paradise for partygoers, where nightclubs pump out electronic dance music from dusk till dawn, the Spanish treasure is equally enticing for travelers seeking a luxury escape.



Guest rooms offer direct views of Ibiza’s Dalt Vila.

Book a trip between April and October, when the weather swings between the mid-70s to 80s, to enjoy Spain’s beloved summer season, and stay at Ibiza Gran Hotel, an enchanting property in Talamanca independently owned by a local family. As the first five-star hotel, with the only casino on the island, the contemporary 189-room property recently welcomed Club Chinois, an Asian-inspired luxury nightclub; ASAL, led by two-Michelin-starred chef Mario Sandoval; and Zuma Ibiza, the popular izakaya-style Japanese restaurant with stateside locations in Boston, Las Vegas, Miami and New York.



The sea bass ceviche at La Gaia by Óscar Molina arrives in a bowl crafted by Maria B. Ceramics.

Those fresh concepts are in good company as they join the hotel’s culinary showstopper La Gaia by Óscar Molina, the first hotel restaurant on the island to earn a coveted Michelin star. The flagship concept invites gourmands on a gastronomic adventure through its impressive 10- to 14-course tasting menus, which highlight ingredients sourced from throughout the island. During our visit, Molina himself led us through the incredible 14-course Posidonia menu, where appetizers are crafted in the bar and lounge area, before the main event begins at your designated table. Paired wines and Champagne flowed until nearly 2AM as fresh oysters, sea bass ceviche, grilled Mediterranean lobster, Balearic black pork and Ibizan lamb were presented in exquisite style. (Yes, the Spaniards love their late-night meals, with dinner typically beginning between 9 and 11 p.m.)



Enjoy hair and nail services at Open Beauty at Open Spa.

While the island’s cuisine is reason alone to visit—we recommend off -property reservations at the waterfront Sa Punta Restaurant, Calma Restaurant and wine tasting at Can Rich—its retail offerings have recently been elevated thanks to the nearby Marina Ibiza. The waterfront collection of shops—where LOEWE, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior and more are churning out Ibiza-exclusive designs—are paired with epic views of megayachts and Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Known as Ibiza’s Old Town, Dalt Vila charms with narrow streets of ivy-covered buildings that are home to unique shops and eateries—get your diamond fix at Rabat or dress like a local with apparel from Charo Ibiza.



Two pools ensure plenty of time in the sun.

And since a visit to Ibiza wouldn’t be complete without some revelry, head to the popular Pacha nightclub—located directly across from Ibiza Gran Hotel—or attend the world-renowned cabaret show at Lío, which takes dinner and dancing to a whole new level. Just be sure to book a treatment the next morning at the hotel’s 14,000-square-foot Open Spa to recover in style. Yes, a grand time awaits from start to finish. Vamos!