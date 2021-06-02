Hublot's Sin City-Exclusive Collection Released

Allison Mitchell | June 2, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Inspired by the bright lights of Las Vegas, Hublot has released a collection of Sin City-exclusive timepieces.



Hublot’s Classic Fusion Chronograph Las Vegas Boutique Diamonds watch is limited to seven pieces and is set with 126 black diamonds. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUBLOT

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot is ready to bet big in Las Vegas with the rollout of the Hublot Classic Fusion Las Vegas Boutiques collection in three styles exclusive to its showrooms at The Forum Shops at Caesars and The Shops at Crystals. “Las Vegas is one of Hublot’s top markets in North America and, indeed, the world. The action-packed city attracts a customer that is looking for everything Hublot exemplifies—luxury, innovation and flair,” says Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot. “We are excited to unveil an exclusive collection that we hope shows our gratitude to our loyal Las Vegas base and celebrates this city that has welcomed us so wholly.” The result is a stylish trifecta highlighted by the brand’s signature Black Magic and King Gold materials. Watch enthusiasts can elevate their wrist options by choosing from the Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold (limited to 21 pieces); the Classic Fusion King Gold Black Diamond (limited to seven pieces); and the Classic Fusion Tourbillon Chronograph King Gold Black Diamond Pave, a coveted one-of-a-kind creation highlighted by 54 glittering baguette-cut black diamonds that surround the HUB6010 manual-winding face with a power reserve of 115 hours. A black ceramic case, black dial and black alligator strap are featured on the Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold, while six black diamonds shine bright on the “Lucky 7” at the 7 o’clock mark—a nod to the winnings to come for its discerning wearer. Go ahead, roll the dice. Hublot Las Vegas at The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702.489.9444; Hublot Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals, 702.891.4903, hublot.com