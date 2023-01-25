5 Sous Vide Recipes For Steak, Shrimp, Turkey And More

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | | Food & Drink

Chef Gerard Bertholon, Dr. Bruno Goussault, Chef Daniel Boulud

Did you know International Sous Vide Day is January 26?

Sous vide, meaning "under vacuum" in French, is a cooking technique that involves vacuum-sealing food and boiling it for a specific amount of time, which preserves moisture and flavor while ensuring a precise tempoerature throughout the food. That means your meat is perfectly heated every time, instead of overcooked on the outside and undercooked in the center.

This year, premium food company and pioneer of the sous vide cooking technique, Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI), celebrates International Sous Vide Day in honor of Dr. Bruno Goussault. The Master of Modern Sous Vide and Chief Scientist of the Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) is turning 81. To commemorate, Cuisine Solutions has organized a virtual celebration with master chefs and industry leaders from Washington, D.C.; Thailand and France.

The event will be hosted by Gerard Bertholon, Chief Strategy Officer of Cuisine Solutions, and gives participants a detailed introduction and overview of the sous vide method, plus a cooking demonstration with Michelin-starred restaurateur Daniel Boulud; Scott Randolph, Interim VP of Culinary Development at IHOP; and more.

CUSI is doing all this because the team wants to show you just how easy sous vide can be at home. Those who give it a try know how much of a game-changer this precise and easy technique can be for the home cook.

Should you want to join the live event, simply register at internationalsousvideday.com, and if you'd like to make every and any day a sous vide day, CUSI also graciously shares five delicious sous vide recipes below!

Bone Broth with Turmeric, Thai Basil and Coconut Milk

On a cold day, this recipe is sure to warm you up. Consisting of Thai Basil, green curry and red peppers, it’ll give you the perfect kick your body needs. It serves 4 people, which makes it great for an intimate dinner party.

Ingredients:

1 lb of fresh, organic chicken or beef bones

6 cup water

1 tbsp organic coconut oil

1 cup organic coconut milk

½ cup Thai basil leaves, picked, plus additional leaves for garnish

2 to 3 kaffir lime leaves

¼ cup green curry paste

1 tbsp pine nuts, walnuts or peanuts

1 tbsp shallots, minced

½ tbsp galangal (Thai ginger), minced

1 tbsp powdered turmeric

1 tbsp lime juice

2½ tsp fish sauce

1 tsp kosher salt

Salt and pepper, to taste

Red peppers, thinly sliced, to garnish

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lay the bones on a sheet pan and roast for 1 hour and 30 minutes until browned. Timing may vary, depending on the thickness and type of bones. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, then place the bones in sous vide pouch and add the water and coconut oil. Seal and cook in a water bath at 181°F (83°C) for 15 hours. Remove from the water bath, open the pouch, and strain, reserving liquid. Season liquid to taste. Keep the broth hot in a large pot over medium-high heat until ready to serve. In a blender, add coconut milk, basil leaves, kaffir lime leaves, green curry paste, nuts, shallots, galangal, turmeric, lime juice, fish sauce, and salt. Blend until thin, about 3 to 4 minutes. Portion broth into bowls and evenly distribute the coconut milk mixture. (You may also use a hand blender to make the milk froth.) Garnish with basil leaves and red peppers, if desired.

Coffee-Rubbed Flat Iron Steak

If you’re looking for a nicer dish to make for you and a loved one, try this flat-iron steak recipe. It comes with sides of cauliflower and kale, providing you with a ton of important nutrients in one meal. Plus, who doesn’t love a reason to use truffle oil? This recipe serves four.

Ingredients:

Coffee-Rubbed Flat Iron Steak

1½ lbs flat iron steak

1 tbsp coffee grounds, French roast

½ tbsp kosher salt

½ tbsp black pepper

½ tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Cauliflower Mash

2 lbs (1 head) cauliflower, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

2 tbsp butter

Chives, sliced, to garnish (optional)

Compressed Kale

4 cup kale

½ tbsp truffle oil

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp sherry vinegar (for dressing)

Shaved parmesan to garnish (optional)

Roasted walnuts, crushed, to garnish (optional)

Directions:

Coffee-Rubbed Flat Iron Steak

Place all spices and coffee grounds in a large mixing bowl and blend well. Coat the steak with the mixture evenly all over and then place in sous vide pouch with 2 teaspoons vegetable oil and seal. Allow the steak to marinate in the pouch for 2 hours. Next cook at 131°F/55°C for 24 hours. Once finished, remove the pouch and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before opening. Remove the steak from the pouch and sear both sides for 2–3 minutes each on a hot skillet over high heat with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. Allow the meat to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Cauliflower Mash

Place all ingredients except chives into sous vide pouch and cook at 181°F/83°C for 1 1/2 hours until very tender. Remove the pouch and allow the cauliflower to rest for 5–10 minutes. Then, without opening the pouch, smash all ingredients in the pouch until they reach desired consistency. Reserve. The cauliflower should be tender enough to smash by hand or using a small saucepot. You may also remove contents from the pouch after smashing and use an immersion hand blender for a smoother consistency if desired. Reserve.

Compressed Kale

Clean and trim the kale, pat dry, and place flat in the sous vide pouch. Add salt, pepper, and oil. Before sealing, compress a few more times to ensure the kale has been infused with the seasonings. This is because kale is a little firmer and takes longer to infuse properly. Seal. The pressure will compress the kale’s cellular structure without damaging it and will give the appearance of kale that’s been cooked. Allow compression/kale to be sealed for up to 2 hours before serving.

To serve:

Remove the kale from the pouch and lay it on a plate. Then slice the flat iron steak into strips and place it next to the kale and serve with a side of cauliflower mash.

Shrimp Sous-Viche with Jalapeno and Lime Avocado

Calling shrimp lovers! If you want to experiment with different spices and flavors, give this recipe a go. It takes about an hour to complete and will provide you with a tangy, colorful dinner for four.

Ingredients:

1 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed

1⁄2 cup orange juice, freshly squeezed

3 garlic cloves

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp white pepper

2 tsp rocoto pepper paste

1 tsp aji amarillo (yellow pepper) paste

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

1⁄4 cup ice1

1⁄2 lbs shrimp, deveined

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced

1 tbsp jalapeño, minced

3 tbsp red onion, diced

1⁄2 cup mango, diced

1 tbsp cilantro

Lime slices, to garnish

Directions:

In a blender, combine lime juice, orange juice, garlic, salt, white pepper, rocoto pepper paste, aji amarillo paste, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and ice. Blend on low just until combined. Reserve 1⁄4 cup marinade. Put the remainder in sous vide pouch with the shrimp. Compress the pouch and allow it to marinate for 20 to 25 minutes. Then place the pouch in a water bath for 10 minutes at 143°F (62°C). (Do not over-marinate, or the citric acid will change the shrimp's texture.) Meanwhile, cut the avocado, jalapeño, red onion, mango, and cilantro. Combine with the reserved marinade and the rest of the olive oil. Remove shrimp from the water bath and strain.

To serve:

Place a few shrimp in a small dish and drizzle with the reserved marinade mixture. Garnish with a slice of lime.

Sliced Sirloin Poke Bowl

If you’re looking to increase your protein intake with a filling meal, this poke bowl recipe is a must try. It takes less than an hour to prepare and can be used for meal prep too! This bowl is sure to become a staple in your kitchen. This recipe serves two.

Ingredients:

Marinade

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

½ tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp honey

1 lime, juiced

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

¼ tsp ginger, grated

Sliced Beef Sirloin Poke Bowl

1 pouch Cuisine Solutions Seared Beef Sirloin (makes extra)

1 tbsp sesame oil

4 oz mung bean sprouts

1 cup cooked short grain brown rice

2 oz leaf lettuce

Salt and pepper to taste

10 ea cherry tomato, quartered

2 oz cucumber, seeded and diced

1 ripe avocado, sliced

2 ea green onion, sliced on a bias

2 tbsp shallot, fried

2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

Directions:

Marinade

In a large bowl, whisk all ingredients to combine. Reserve chilled.

Sliced Beef Sirloin Poke Bowl

Open the pouch of the sliced beef sirloin, drain the jus, and peel apart half of the slices into a medium bowl. Reserve the other half of the pouch for later use. Toss the sirloin with 2 tbsp of the prepared marinade and allow it to sit for 20 minutes. Heat sesame oil in a sautépan on medium-high heat. Add the mung bean sprouts with 1 tbsp of the marinade. Saute for 1 minute and set aside. Divide rice into two ramen-sized bowls into nicely shaped mounds. Remove the marinated beef slices and divide them into one corner of the serving dish to the side of the rice. In a separate medium bowl, toss the leaf lettuce with 1 tbsp of the marinade and salt and pepper to taste. Divide into bowls next to the beef slices, just above the rice. Finish the poke bowls by dividing the remaining ingredients around the edge of the bowls. Finish with a sprinkle of sliced green onions, fried onions, and toasted sesame seeds.

Sliced Turkey Baked Taquitos

This is a good choice for Tex-Mex fans! This taquito recipe only takes 50 minutes to make and looks amazing. Plus, it's drizzled with fresh Avocado Crema. What more could you ask for? This recipe serves four to six.

Ingredients:

Avocado Crema

½ cup sour cream

1 ea ripe avocado

½ lime, juiced

¼ cup cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Sliced Turkey Baked Taquitos

1 Pouch Cuisine Solutions Sliced Turkey Breast (makes extra)

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1 lime, juiced

1 cup Mexican shredded cheese

4 Ea flour tortillas

½ cup shredded romaine lettuce

⅛ cup black beans, drained and rinsed

1 Ea Roma tomato, diced

½ Ea avocado, diced

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Avocado Crema

Place all ingredients into the bowl of a blender and puree until smooth. Reserve until ready to plate the final dish.

Sliced Turkey Baked Taquitos

Preheat the oven to 375°F and place the rack in the center. Place 12 slices of turkey breast into a bowl. Add the cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, paprika, and juice of 1 lime to the bowl. Toss the turkey in the seasonings, and then fold in the cheese to combine. Lay out four soft flour tortillas and place 3 slices of the turkey breast per flour tortilla. Place any extra cheese from the bowl on top of the turkey to ensure even coverage. Roll the flour tortillas into a log and place seam side down on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the turkey is heated through, the cheese is melted and the edges of the flour tortillas begin to crisp. Make a bed of romaine lettuce on a long-serving dish. Place the baked taquitos on top. Drizzle the avocado crema in a zig-zag pattern. Garnish the top of the taquitos with black beans, diced tomato, and diced avocado. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro.

Hopefully, these recipes help you incorporate the sous vide cooking method into your dishes. It's a new year, so why not try out a few new cooking techniques to add to your skill set?