eBay's New Luxury Consignment Program Starts With Designer Bags: Here's How It Works

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Do you have a designer bag you’re looking to sell, but want to be sure you’re getting top dollar? eBay wants to be your go-to source.

The online marketplace just launched a new consignment service that makes it easier to buy and sell luxury items on the platform than ever. The service builds off of the eBay Authenticity Guarantee checkmark which proves authenticity among luxury items from bags to jewelry, cars and more.

This consignment option is a thoughtful move as customers continue to seek vintage fashion and luxury items across the board.

“Our top priority is to respond to the ever-evolving needs of our customers, and continuously delight luxury shoppers and sellers,” eBay’s Global GM of Luxury Tirath Kamdar is quoted in a press release. “Launching a consignment service builds on the momentum of offerings like Authenticity Guarantee and Certified By Brand, giving our customers more trusted ways to buy and sell on the marketplace.”

Today, the service launches with handbags specifically, although the program will expand to include jewelry, watches and other luxury items in the near future.

Any collectors or consignment sellers simply fill out a questionnaire intake form in order to receive a prepaid and insured shipping label. eBay then works with the seller to handle item photography, pricing and listing creation. Once the item sells, the consignor and eBay will split the final sale proceeds via a percentage dependent on the final sale price.

eBay consignment is currently open to selling new and pre-owned handbags from Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Bvlgari, Celine, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, Delvaux, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Jimmy Choo, Judith Leiber, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Mulberry, Off-White, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, The Row, Tom Ford, Valentino and Versace.

Eligible items listed for $500 or more will display the eBay Authenticity Guarantee checkmark.

To commemorate and lead the launch, eBay has partnered with Linda Lightman, a leading luxury goods salesperson who has worked with eBay for more than 20 years via her shop Linda’s Stuff.

“Over the past 23 years, what was once a hobby has grown beyond my expectations. From its humble beginnings, Linda’s Stuff has flourished into a multi-million-dollar business on eBay,” Lightman is quoted. “I’m thrilled to be a partner in launching eBay’s consignment offering, and to bring an even more extensive collection of luxury items to eBay’s global community of shoppers.”

Learn more about consignment on eBay at ebay.com/ebay-consignment