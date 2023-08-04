Quiet Luxury: A How-To Guide with Essentials

By: Mary Brennan By: Mary Brennan | | Style & Beauty

Quiet luxury is one of the most popular terms in fashion right now, trending when folks chat about Sofia Richie’s wedding or HBO’s megahit Succession—but what does it all mean?

The style ethos emphasizes expensive aesthetics over gaudy looks, using minimalism and sophistication to convey wealth. Through subtle branding and discreet designs, quiet luxury fashion is made to be worn while keeping the everyday wardrobe chic. Accessible for everyone, this style creates covetable looks that endure through the decades.

Functioning outside the realm of fast fashion and trends, quiet luxury means collecting quality pieces that last forever. Versatile and timeless, check out this list of brands for essential luxury pieces.

The Row

Founded in 2006 by Mary Kate and Ashley Olson, The Row’s brand centers around subtle and classic basics. Check out the Medela Skirt or Hari Coat for trendy midi-length staples. From elegant dresses to simple pairs of trousers and jeans, The Row is a one-stop shop for building a luxury capsule wardrobe.

Manolo Blahnik

Invest in quality footwear to elevate your basic looks from simple to chic. The Nebreflat by Manolo Blahnik is a perfect option for a classic shoe that doesn’t take away from your outfit. The ARTYSA black strappy sandal provides a similar aesthetic of comfortability and style without flashy logos or branding.

Toteme

Toteme is a brand created with the needs of daily life in mind, creating stylish pieces that enable refined looks. Look put together but not flashy with intentional looks created for elegance. The Bucket Bag is an easy addition to outfits of any level. Pair the simple City Slide with the Sleeveless Cotton Tee Dress for a chic minimalistic look.

DÔEN Knitwear

Founded by women for women, the DÔEN brand was launched in 2016 to celebrate “all women and the bustling, busy, and beautiful lives they live in their clothes.” DÔEN’s clothing is created to accentuate the existing bond between women in their lasting collections that can be worn during both simple and important moments in life. Get your fall wardrobe ready with basics like the Renita Sweater or the 100 percent wool Olympus Sweater.

Mara Hoffman

The Mara Hoffman label is a sustainable source for basics that go beyond the season’s trends. The Tulay Skirt and Gia Pant are closet staples that can be worn during any time of the year, paired with a tank top or a sweater. Hoffman says that her label “doesn’t just design and sell clothes, it creates joy and beauty, and it inspires.”

Chanel Eyewear

Chanel’s eyewear collection embodies timeless style and elegance with its simple and sleek charm. Channel your inner Anna Wintour with some Oval Frames or a funky Cat Eye look. A pair of Chanel shades add classic embellishment to any outfit with their immortal luxury status.

MandKhai

Mandkhai Jargalsaikhan has designed knitwear that represents a deep appreciation for quality cashmere. Sourced from free-roaming cashmere goats in Mongolia, the quality material presents a direct “goat to garment” relationship. Check out the 100 percent Mongolian cashmere Waffle Knit t-shirt or shorts for a simple, comfortable look.

To learn more, check out this interview with Mandkhai Jargalsaikhan about her sustainable cashmere that will step up your quiet luxury wardrobe.