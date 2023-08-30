How To Correctly Pronounce The Names Of These Luxury Brands

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty fashion

How do you pronounce Louis Vuitton? What about Loewe? Chanel?

Here, you can learn the correct pronunciation of these 14 luxury brands.

Balenciaga

bah-len-see-AH-gah

Bulgari

bool-GAH-ree

Cartier

car-tee-AY

Chanel

sha-NELL

Christian Louboutin

kris-tee-AHN loo-boo-TAHN

Ferragamo

fer-uh-GAH-moh

Givenchy

zhee-VON-shee

Hermes

air-MEZ

Loewe

loh-WAY-vay

Louis Vuitton

loo-EE vwee-TAHN

Moschino

moh-SKEE-no

Proenza Schouler

pro-EN-zuh SKOO-ler

Miu Miu

myoo myoo

Valentino

vah-len-TEE-no