How To Correctly Pronounce The Names Of These Luxury Brands

By: Denise Warner
August 30, 2023
Style & Beauty fashion
How do you pronounce Louis Vuitton? What about Loewe? Chanel?
Here, you can learn the correct pronunciation of these 14 luxury brands.
bah-len-see-AH-gah
bool-GAH-ree
car-tee-AY
sha-NELL
kris-tee-AHN loo-boo-TAHN
fer-uh-GAH-moh
zhee-VON-shee
air-MEZ
loh-WAY-vay
loo-EE vwee-TAHN
moh-SKEE-no
pro-EN-zuh SKOO-ler
myoo myoo
vah-len-TEE-no
Photography by: Andrew Mason, BFA.com