Weekly Recipe: Tacos De Carnitas De Atun By El Fish Marisqueria In NYC

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | August 23, 2023 | Food & Drink
Is there anything better in the summer than a juicy, tangy fish taco? Whatever the season, fish tacos are an awesome go-to bite, and it’s easier to make at home than you’d think.
We don’t even care if it’s Tuesday. We just wanna chow on the delicious mix of spices, citrus and pickled watermelon radish that graces the lightly seared tuna cubes in this mouthwatering recipe from chef Julian Medina, owner of El Fish Marisqueria in New York City.
El Fish Marisqueria is a Mexican-influenced menu that focuses on seafood as a specialty, and the below recipe for Tacos de Carnitas de Atun is a serious must.
“These tacos are one of my favorite re-creations,” chef Medina says. “I’ve adapted one of my dad’s classic recipes that we used to eat growing up in Mexico. Instead of using pork, like he did, I like to use tuna. It’s lighter and fresher—perfect during the summer, especially-–but just as flavorful and delicious.”
The tuna is rubbed in chiles and served with guacamole and a homemade pickled watermelon radish, the latter of which can be made up to a day in advance, if you’d like to split up the work. There’s no need to, however, because prep should only take about 15 minutes, all told.
This recipe serves six tacos, but you and your family might want more!
Ingredients:
Tuna
Guacamole
Pickled Watermelon Radish
Directions:
Photography by: Marconi Gonzalez