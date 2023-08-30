Weekly Recipe: Cabbage Cake By Chef Einat Admony

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | August 30, 2023 | Food & Drink
No matter who you are, chances are you should be more eating more vegetables. Thankfully, chef Einat Admony, owner and head chef of modern Isreali restaurant Balaboosta in New York City is sharing a delicious and easy to recreate recipe that will have even the biggest carnivores in your house asking for more cabbage!
Yes, it’s true, because when cabbage is cooked and stuffed with beef, nuts and raisins, the combination of flavors and textures is so rich and enticing, the pickiest of eaters can not resist.
"Every culture has some sort of stuffed cabbage,” chef Admony says. “When I wrote my cookbook, Shuk, I wanted to do something that is fun, unique and delicious.”
Enter chef Admony’s below recipe, which combines the usual individual rolls into one larger “cake.”
This recipe calls for an oven-safe pot that is somewhere between eight and nine inches in diameter and relatively shallow, so be sure to prep accordingly.
With enough to make eight to 10 servings, this is a great recipe for family gatherings or for keeping leftovers.
Ingredients:
Directions:
