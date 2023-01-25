Weekly Recipe: Striped Bass With Kale A La Catalan By Mercat A La Planxa In Chicago

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Looking for something fresh and healthy to serve your family, but don’t want to skimp on any flavor?

This recipe for striped bass with kale a La Cataln from Mercat a la Planxa in Chicago is a must try!

Mercat a la Planxa brings the vibrancy and culinary culture of Barcelona to Michigan Avenue, mirroring the Spanish street market experience by serving fresh meat and produce in a colorful and welcoming atmosphere.Executive Chef Gee Cuyugan heads the menu, which bursts with traditional and modern takes on paella, tapas de mar, and more. Folks love the beef striploin, grilled marinated chicken, short rib, and this very striped bass recipe below.

“Whenever I create a seafood dish, I make sure that the natural flavors of the fish are the star,” Cuyugan says. “For me, not every dish has to scream starch. At Mercat a la Planxa, I serve our striped bass with zesty Kale a la Catalan which imparts an earthy, leafy taste with the traditional Spanish flavors. Enjoy with a nice glass of white wine!”

This recipe serves at least two, built to accommodate two eight-ounce filets. The skin stays on to create a crunchy texture, while the kale is cooked with apples and raisins to layer complex flavors.

It’s not a hard recipe to follow, and the results will wow your taste buds. Give this recipe a try, below!

Striped Bass with Kale a La Catalan

Ingredients:

2 ea 8oz striped bass filets, skin on (descaled)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil

1 tbsp toasted pine nuts

1 shallots small diced

2 garlic cloves chopped

3 cups baby kale

1 Granny Smith apple ½ inch diced

1 tbsp Pedro Jimenez sherry vinegar

1 tbsp spoon of golden raisins (soaked in white wine)

Directions:

Let’s begin by prepping the striped bass. Score the skin-side of the fish by cutting equidistant slits, making sure not to go through the flesh on the other side. This is to stop the fish from curling up on the hot pan. Make sure to pat the fish dry to prevent sticking. This also gives the final presentation a beautiful golden brown hue. Heat your pan to medium high and drizzle olive oil to coat the pan. Season the filets with salt and pepper. Once the pan is hot—but not smoking, place the bass in the pan skin-side down and immediately press the fish down with three fingers to prevent the fish from curling up. Cook for about three minutes until the skin of the bass is crisp and golden brown, then carefully flip and cook for about one minute or until the fish is cooked. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the shallots, apple and garlic, and quickly sauté (be careful not to brown). Follow by adding the golden raisins and a tbsp of sherry vinegar. For best results, steep your golden raisins in a reduction of white wine and cherry vinegar for more flavor and to bring the dried fruit to life. Once the apple and raisins are cooked, add about three cups of baby kale. Season with salt and pepper and quickly sauté, then add toasted pine nuts. You do not want to overcook the kale, but simply wilt it and introduce the kale to all the flavors. To begin plating your dish, place the Kale a la Catalan on the bottom of your desired serving plate, and place your fish cascading from the side. Feel free to serve with fresh Lemon, and enjoy!

Visit Mercat a la Planxa in Chicago and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.