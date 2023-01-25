Weekly Recipe: Striped Bass With Kale A La Catalan By Mercat A La Planxa In Chicago

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | January 25, 2023 | Food & Drink
Looking for something fresh and healthy to serve your family, but don’t want to skimp on any flavor?
This recipe for striped bass with kale a La Cataln from Mercat a la Planxa in Chicago is a must try!
Mercat a la Planxa brings the vibrancy and culinary culture of Barcelona to Michigan Avenue, mirroring the Spanish street market experience by serving fresh meat and produce in a colorful and welcoming atmosphere.Executive Chef Gee Cuyugan heads the menu, which bursts with traditional and modern takes on paella, tapas de mar, and more. Folks love the beef striploin, grilled marinated chicken, short rib, and this very striped bass recipe below.
“Whenever I create a seafood dish, I make sure that the natural flavors of the fish are the star,” Cuyugan says. “For me, not every dish has to scream starch. At Mercat a la Planxa, I serve our striped bass with zesty Kale a la Catalan which imparts an earthy, leafy taste with the traditional Spanish flavors. Enjoy with a nice glass of white wine!”
This recipe serves at least two, built to accommodate two eight-ounce filets. The skin stays on to create a crunchy texture, while the kale is cooked with apples and raisins to layer complex flavors.
It’s not a hard recipe to follow, and the results will wow your taste buds. Give this recipe a try, below!
Ingredients:
Directions:
