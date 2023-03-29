Weekly Recipe: Spinach Orecchiette By Ken and Verveine Oringer

B: Kat Bein B: Kat Bein | March 29, 2023 | Food & Drink
Everyone knows the best food is cooked with love, and some of our best cooking memories come from getting in the kitchen with our family.
Boston-based, James Beard Award-winning chef Ken Oringer knows this is true, and his daughter Verveine loves to get in the kitchen and learn alongside her pops.
See also: Weekly Recipe: Caponata By Katie Parla
Now, the daughter-daddy duo wants to encourage you and your family to get in the kitchen and have some fun by sharing their favorite recipes in the new book Cooking with My Dad, the Chef. To get you started, the Oringers have shared their recipe for orecchiette below.
“Orecchiette is my favorite pasta shape. Each one looks like a beautiful smushed ball (or a “little ear,” the Italian translation of the name!). This version is a vibrant shade of green, but it doesn’t taste green, I promise. When you pull the pasta out of the water, it looks like the Lochness Monster. This spinach orecchiette is great with butter and Parmesan cheese, but you can also serve it with any of the sauces in this chapter.”
This recipe takes about an hour and a half of prep time, plus 30 minutes of dough resting to create. It serves four, which means enough for your whole family or enough for seconds later. Get ready to get your hands dirty, and have fun!
Ingredients:
Equipment:
Directions:
Orecchiette
Shape The Orecchiette
To Cook
Follow Ken Oringer on Instagram, try his restaurants in Boston, and buy a copy of Cooking with My Dad, the Chef for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: America's Test Kitchen