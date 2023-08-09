Weekly Recipe: Sisig Fried Rice By Abaca In San Francisco

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Fried rice is one of the best ways to cook up a flavorful meal with whatever you’ve got in your fridge without having to put in too much work—but maybe it’s time to elevate the experience.

At Abacá in San Francisco, chef Francis Ang and his wife and Director of Operations Dian Ang serve up contemporary Filipino-Californian dishes that warm your heart and soul. Using family recipes that reflect the Ang’s Filipino roots and fresh ingredients from the northern California region, Abacá keeps customers coming back with unique takes on breakfast, brunch and dinner.

Today, chef Ang is sharing his recipe for Sisig fried rice, which uses pork and chicken liver to create unparalleled flavor, sure be a hit in your own home.

“The sisig fried rice is near and dear to our hearts,” chef Ang says. “It was created during the fundraiser we organized for a typhoon benefit. We were one of the victims of that typhoon while visiting home in the Philippines. It was so well received that it planted a seed for me and my wife to pursue Filipino food and create Abacá.”

The Sisig needs to cool overnight or at least long enough to hit room temperature before moving forward with the dish, so factor that in when preparing for your friends and family.

Sisig Fried Rice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABACA (@restaurantabaca)

Ingredients:

1 each large pig’s head or 1 pound boneless pork butt and 1½ pounds uncured pork belly

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 large onion minced (about 2 cups)

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp minced garlic

4 oz. chicken livers, rinsed and roughly chopped

1 serrano chili, thinly sliced

tbsp soy sauce

1 cup white vinegar

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tabletbspspoon sugar

¼ cup Maggi seasoning or knorr

3 quarts old white rice

Directions:

Place the pork of choice in a large pot. Add enough water to cover the meat, about 12 cups, and the salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and simmer for about 1½ hours, or until just tender. As the pork cooks, add more hot water as needed to keep covered. Preheat the oven to broil, with a rack placed in the middle of the oven. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Remove the pork from the liquid, and place on the sheet. If using the pig’s head, use a knife and carve out as much meat as possible. Let the broth cool and save for another use.

For Sisig

Grill or broil the pork until slightly charred, about 10 to 15 minutes, watch closely to prevent burning. When the meat is cool enough to handle, chop into small bite-size pieces. Melt the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. When bubbling, add the onions and garlic; cook until onions are soft about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the chicken liver and cook, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes. Add the chili, reserved chopped pork, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and Maggi seasoning. Simmer for about 10 minutes. Season with the ¼ teaspoon pepper. Let cool overnight or cool to room temperature. Mix in the rice and season with salt and pepper.

To serve

Heat up a wok or non-stick pan, place 3 tablespoon of chopped garlic and cook till lightly browned. Add in the rice mixture and sauté. Garnish with pickled red onion, crumbled chicharron and fried sunny side up.

Visit Abacá in San Francisco and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.