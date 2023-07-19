Weekly Recipe: Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos By Rita Cantina Hamptons

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Taco Tuesday. It’s a grand tradition that makes just about everyone happy to see the end of what would otherwise be just another work day much too far from Friday to be celebrated.

It usually calls for hitting the streets and indulging in some restaurant fare, but thanks to the below recipe, you can bring restaurant-level Taco Tuesday flavors to your own table, any day of the week!

Executive chef Eric Miller of Rita Cantina in the Hamptons has perfected more than one taco recipe, but this one pairs the pineapple-laced greatness of al pastor with the summer-ready bite of fresh shrimp.

“This recipe is derived from the traditional pork al pastor taco, which we wanted to create with shellfish for a lighter alternative that’s perfect for the summer season,” Miller says. “My biggest tip for making the best shrimp tacos is to buy the beautiful Gulf of Mexico white shrimp! Go to your fishmonger and pick out the highest-quality white shrimp, as the flavor makes all of the difference in the world. Follow the recipe, and you’ll definitely impress your dinner guests.”

Miller did not skimp when sharing this recipe, which comes complete with instructions for recreating Rita Cantina’s Adobe spice mix, pineapple and mango salsa, and green hot sauce.

The recipes for the spice mix and salsa have been reduced from the restaurant’s large batch instructions so that you can recreate this flavor explosion in manageable quantities. We left the green hot sauce directions as is, which yields a rather large batch, in case you want to go all in. You’re also welcome to use your favorite hot sauce and skip that step altogether.

Please note that this recipe calls for marinating the shrimp in the Adobe spice mix overnight, so keep that in mind when planning. Trust us. It’s worth the wait!

Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos

Ingredients:

Main Ingredients

2 pounds of Mexican white shrimp (about 12)

2 tbsp of the Rita Adobe spice rub (recipe below)

2 ounces of olive oil

2 6” flour tortillas

Adobe Spice Mix

1 tbsp chipotle powder

1 tbsp ancho powder

1 tbsp sweet spanish paprika

1 tbsp hot spanish paprika

1 tbsp reg chili powder

1 tbsp ground cumin seed

1 tbsp ground mustard seed

1 tbsp ground coriander seed

1 tbsp ground telecherry black pepper

1 tbsp corsrse kosher salt

1 tsp ground habanero powder / for a spicy finish

Pineapple and Mango Salsa

8 oz finely diced pineapple

8 oz finely diced mango

2 oz finely diced jalapeno

2 oz finely diced red serrano

2 oz chopped cilantro

2 oz chopped red onion

2 oz chopped yellow pepper

2 oz chopped red pepper

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz white sugar, if needed

Green Hot Sauce

36 peeled and washed tomatillos

8 green peppers/ seeds in / stem off

21 fresh jalapenos

2 tsbp greek oregano

4 fresh habernero/ seeds in / stem off

2 large white onions

64 oz water

4 oz kosher salt

16 oz cider vinegar

16 oz good honey

8 oz peeled fresh garlic

½ oz absorbic acid

½ tsp xantham gum

Directions:

Adobe Spice Mix

Combine all ingredients.

Pineapple and Mango Salsa

Combine and serve.

Green Hot Sauce

Boil everything together for 45 minutes or until soft. Blend all, and add xantham while blending. Cool and bottle it, or put it in a bowl.

Tacos

Combine the shrimp with the adobe spice mix and marinate overnight. Put the olive oil into a hot pan and sear the shrimp for 2 minutes on each side, then set aside to rest. Toast up the flour tortillas and place the shrimp on the tortilla. Top with the pineapple and mango salsa, and green hot sauce Serve!

Visit Rita Cantina in the Hamptons and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.