Weekly Recipe: Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos By Rita Cantina Hamptons

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | July 19, 2023 | Food & Drink
Taco Tuesday. It’s a grand tradition that makes just about everyone happy to see the end of what would otherwise be just another work day much too far from Friday to be celebrated.
It usually calls for hitting the streets and indulging in some restaurant fare, but thanks to the below recipe, you can bring restaurant-level Taco Tuesday flavors to your own table, any day of the week!
See also: Weekly Recipe: Grilled Halloumi Tacos by K Pasa
Executive chef Eric Miller of Rita Cantina in the Hamptons has perfected more than one taco recipe, but this one pairs the pineapple-laced greatness of al pastor with the summer-ready bite of fresh shrimp.
“This recipe is derived from the traditional pork al pastor taco, which we wanted to create with shellfish for a lighter alternative that’s perfect for the summer season,” Miller says. “My biggest tip for making the best shrimp tacos is to buy the beautiful Gulf of Mexico white shrimp! Go to your fishmonger and pick out the highest-quality white shrimp, as the flavor makes all of the difference in the world. Follow the recipe, and you’ll definitely impress your dinner guests.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rita Cantina - Springs, East Hampton (@rita_cantina)
Miller did not skimp when sharing this recipe, which comes complete with instructions for recreating Rita Cantina’s Adobe spice mix, pineapple and mango salsa, and green hot sauce.
The recipes for the spice mix and salsa have been reduced from the restaurant’s large batch instructions so that you can recreate this flavor explosion in manageable quantities. We left the green hot sauce directions as is, which yields a rather large batch, in case you want to go all in. You’re also welcome to use your favorite hot sauce and skip that step altogether.
Please note that this recipe calls for marinating the shrimp in the Adobe spice mix overnight, so keep that in mind when planning. Trust us. It’s worth the wait!
Ingredients:
Main Ingredients
Adobe Spice Mix
Pineapple and Mango Salsa
Green Hot Sauce
Directions:
Adobe Spice Mix
Pineapple and Mango Salsa
Green Hot Sauce
Tacos
Visit Rita Cantina in the Hamptons and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Noah Fecks