Weekly Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Tart By Café d'Avignon In NYC

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | July 5, 2023 | Food & Drink
Brunch is always a yes, but you don’t have to go out for unlimited mimosas. With this recipe for a roasted vegetable tart from Café d’Avignon’s co-founder Uliks Fehmiu, you can create the perfect brunch in your own kitchen.
Café d’Avignon is an award-winning bakery from the same folks behind the Pain d'Avignon restaurant, that serves New Yorkers and local Michelin-starred restaurants with fresh baked goods and seasonal fare.
See also: Weekly Recipe: Chicken Fried Mushrooms By Hartley Kitchen And Cocktails In Atlanta
This roasted vegetable tart recipe will walk you through the team’s approach to the perfect savory bite. It calls for thinly-sliced plum tomatoes, which is Café d’Avignon’s go-to, but Fehmiu really hopes you run with it and make it your own.
“We always encourage swapping the original recipe toppings for ingredients that are in season, readily available or just your favorite,” he says. “Since puff pastry is thin and flaky, you just want to make sure to not weigh it down with too many toppings. Whether you’re experimenting with tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, or anything else you might like, slicing your veggies thinly will ensure the perfect tart.”
Fehmiu adds that eggplant and zucchini are also good options for this recipe, which yields one 10-by-16-inch tart, enough to serve eight people. It also includes instructions for reheating and re-enjoying, so you can make the most of it as a meal-prep option for mornings to come.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Bake the Pastry
Assemble the Tart
Visit Café d’Avignon in NYC and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of Cafe d'Avignon