Weekly Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Tart By Café d'Avignon In NYC

Brunch is always a yes, but you don’t have to go out for unlimited mimosas. With this recipe for a roasted vegetable tart from Café d’Avignon’s co-founder Uliks Fehmiu, you can create the perfect brunch in your own kitchen.

Café d’Avignon is an award-winning bakery from the same folks behind the Pain d'Avignon restaurant, that serves New Yorkers and local Michelin-starred restaurants with fresh baked goods and seasonal fare.

This roasted vegetable tart recipe will walk you through the team’s approach to the perfect savory bite. It calls for thinly-sliced plum tomatoes, which is Café d’Avignon’s go-to, but Fehmiu really hopes you run with it and make it your own.

“We always encourage swapping the original recipe toppings for ingredients that are in season, readily available or just your favorite,” he says. “Since puff pastry is thin and flaky, you just want to make sure to not weigh it down with too many toppings. Whether you’re experimenting with tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, or anything else you might like, slicing your veggies thinly will ensure the perfect tart.”

Fehmiu adds that eggplant and zucchini are also good options for this recipe, which yields one 10-by-16-inch tart, enough to serve eight people. It also includes instructions for reheating and re-enjoying, so you can make the most of it as a meal-prep option for mornings to come.

Roasted Vegetable Tart

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry dough, from The Pain d’Avignon Baking Book or store-bought

12 ounces goat cheese, softened until spreadable

Shallot vinaigrette

8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

8 to 10 plum tomatoes, cut into ⅛-inch-thick slices

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups packed baby arugula

¼ cup chopped chives

Good-quality olive oil, for drizzling

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400F. Line a half-sheet pan or rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Have a second sheet pan ready.

Bake the Pastry

Place the 12 x 18-inch sheet of puff pastry dough on the lined sheet pan. Using a sharp knife, trim the dough as necessary to fit the pan. With a fork, pierce the dough all over. Place the piece of parchment paper over the dough and set the second baking sheet directly on top of it and bake until golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes, rotating the pan front to bake halfway through. Transfer the pan to a wire rack, remove the top sheet pan, and let the pastry cool to room temperature. Leave the oven on and preheat to 425F.

Assemble the Tart

Using an offset spatula, spread the goat cheese evenly across the sheet of cooled puff pastry. Drizzle shallot vinaigrette over the goat cheese and scatter the crumbled feta over top. Arrange the tomato slices over the cheese, overlapping them slightly. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until the tomatoes are softened and roasted, about 20 minutes, rotating the sheet front to bake halfway through. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Garnish with the arugula, chives and a drizzle of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Cut into 8 slices and serve. To reheat, warm in a 425F oven for 10 minutes.

Visit Café d’Avignon in NYC and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.