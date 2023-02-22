Weekly Recipe: Red Wine Braised Short Rib By Oaken Bistro And Bar

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | February 22, 2023 | Food & Drink
While it’s great to have a quick and easy one-pot meal in your arsenal for weekday dinners, some occasions call for something a little more sophisticated and sensual.
For those nights, Chef Christian Alejandro of Oaken Bistro and Bar has just a red wine-braised short rib recipe that will impress your loved ones and seep into your dreams.
"This recipe was inspired by one from Auguste Escoffier, a 19th century chef, restaurateur and culinary writer from France most famous for popularizing updated traditional French cooking methods,” chef Alejandro says. “The fundamental techniques employed in this recipe incorporate his teachings and culinary style to offer the diner a mouthwatering, indulgent experience with each and every bite."
At Oaken, chef Alejandro takes inspiration from the woodlands that surround Lake Forest, using local and seasonal ingredients to create a menu that moves from light bites to hearty entrees, paired with an herbal cocktail menu.
This recipe brings all that herbaceous goodness to life with a flavorful bouquet garni that imbues the red-wine marinade with a complex flavor that will tickle the tongue and enliven the senses.
Following these step-by-step instructions will be a grand lesson in technique, but you certainly don’t have to be a master to follow it through. Chef Alejandro has rendered it fool-proof for home cooks of any level. Just do as he says, and you’ll be serving an outstanding entree in no time!
Ingredients:
Marinade
Bouquet Garni
Short Ribs
Directions:
Marinade
Short Ribs
