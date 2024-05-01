Weekly Recipe: Pasta E Fagioli By Gianluca "QCP" Conte

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | May 1, 2024 | Food & Drink
How many times have you watched a chef cook something delicious on TikTok and wished you could just grab that plate through the screen?
Well, you can’t do that, but you can recreate the magic of TikTokker Gianluca “QCP” Conte’s page in your own kitchen, thanks to his recently released cookbook Italian/American.
With more than 12.7 million followers, the “Queen City Prince” shares his love for Italian cuisine, his family’s heritage and his humor with the world. He’s got a dirty mouth, nothing under his apron, and a ton of delicious recipes in his arsenal. Now, you can get the full step-by-step breakdown for 50 of his most beloved authentic Italian recipes, as well as 50 Italian-American favorites.
To sweeten the deal? He’s sharing his recipe for pasta e fagioli, aka pasta and beans, with our readers below.
“Pasta and beans might sound weird going together but the combination is perfect and it’s the ultimate comfort food,” Conte says. “In New York, they call it pasta fazool. Don’t be a fool and call it fazool... It’s pronounced fa-joe-lee. Fun fact: The aromatic base of pasta fagioli—minced carrots, celery, and onion sautéed in olive oil—is known as “soffritto.” Soffritto is known as the holy trinity in Italian cooking.”
This recipe serves four and takes about five minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook, making it the perfect dish for a hectic weeknight when you don’t want health and flavor to fall to the wayside.
Give this a try, then buy Italian/American to get the rest of Conte’s delicious recipes!
Buy Italian/American on penguinrandomhouse.com and follow QCP on TikTok for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Matt Russell