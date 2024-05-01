Weekly Recipe: Pasta E Fagioli By Gianluca "QCP" Conte

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

How many times have you watched a chef cook something delicious on TikTok and wished you could just grab that plate through the screen?

Well, you can’t do that, but you can recreate the magic of TikTokker Gianluca “QCP” Conte’s page in your own kitchen, thanks to his recently released cookbook Italian/American.

With more than 12.7 million followers, the “Queen City Prince” shares his love for Italian cuisine, his family’s heritage and his humor with the world. He’s got a dirty mouth, nothing under his apron, and a ton of delicious recipes in his arsenal. Now, you can get the full step-by-step breakdown for 50 of his most beloved authentic Italian recipes, as well as 50 Italian-American favorites.

To sweeten the deal? He’s sharing his recipe for pasta e fagioli, aka pasta and beans, with our readers below.

“Pasta and beans might sound weird going together but the combination is perfect and it’s the ultimate comfort food,” Conte says. “In New York, they call it pasta fazool. Don’t be a fool and call it fazool... It’s pronounced fa-joe-lee. Fun fact: The aromatic base of pasta fagioli—minced carrots, celery, and onion sautéed in olive oil—is known as “soffritto.” Soffritto is known as the holy trinity in Italian cooking.”

This recipe serves four and takes about five minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook, making it the perfect dish for a hectic weeknight when you don’t want health and flavor to fall to the wayside.

Give this a try, then buy Italian/American to get the rest of Conte’s delicious recipes!

Pasta E Fagioli

Ingredients:

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced 1⁄4 teaspoon chopped peperoncino chili, or red pepper flakes

4 large canned, peeled Roma tomatoes

6 oz (170g) cherry tomatoes

2 rosemary sprigs, bundled in cooking twine (optional)

1 tsp dried oregano

1 pinch of flaky sea salt Freshly ground black pepper

1 × 15-ounce (425g) can cannellini beans, with liquid

5-6 cups vegetable or chicken broth or stock

9 oz (255g) tubetti or mixed pasta

2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Directions:

In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat, make the soffritto by sautéing the yellow onion, carrot, celery, and garlic together in 2 tablespoons of olive oil for 4 to 6 minutes. Add the peperoncino chili, Roma tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, rosemary, and oregano. Season well with salt and pepper, and simmer for a few minutes until fragrant. In a medium bowl, using a wooden spoon or a potato masher, mash 1⁄2 of the cannellini beans with their liquid until the texture is thick and creamy. Add the blended beans to the pot and stir. Add 5 cups vegetable broth, increase the heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Add the rest of the cannellini beans and the uncooked tubetti pasta to the pot, and stir. Simmer, stirring regularly and adding another 1 cup of broth if needed, for 12 to 15 minutes or until the tubetti is only just al dente (cooked but still firm to the bite). The pasta will continue to absorb more liquid after the heat is switched off, so don’t overcook it. Spoon into bowls, garnish with Parmesan cheese, and serve.

Buy Italian/American on penguinrandomhouse.com and follow QCP on TikTok for more delicious dishes and inspiration.