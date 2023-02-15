Weekly Recipe: Mushroom Saltado By The Blind Pig In California

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | February 15, 2023 | Food & Drink
From Meatless Monday to Veganuary, the conversation around meat reduction is hotter than ever. Whether your decision is driven by animal rights, environmental goals or overall health improvement, the art of plant-based cooking is being pushed to new heights by customer demand and growing curiosity.
One of the toughest things on a plant-based journey can be filling in the gaps with your favorite cultural foods, but The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar in California has a wonderful take on the Peruvian classic Lomo Saltado. In this case, it’s built on a foundation of assorted mushrooms, and we’ve got the full recipe below.
"Plant-based cuisine has become more and more popular as the focus on health and the environment increases,” says The Blind Pig’s executive chef Karl Pfleider. “The Mushroom Saltado is a great example of a meat-free dish that pleases the palate of both carnivores and vegetarians alike.”
Customers flock to The Blind Pig’s two speakeasy-style locations in Orange County for its New American fusion cuisine and award-winning craft bar program. The ingredients are seasonal, so the menu rotates according to what’s available, but you can enjoy this Mushroom Soltado whenever you’ve got mushies on hand.
The dish is fleshed out with fingerling potatoes, puffed rice, pickled shallots, a six minute egg and chili oil, but it can be made to your exact preference. Any mushrooms will do, and if you’re going for a full vegan option, leave out the egg.
“Between the tare, which contributes salt and depth,” Pfleider says, “the sweetness and acidity of the pickled shallots, the meatiness of the mushrooms, and the rich umami flavor from the egg, this dish truly exemplifies that flavor and presentation need not be sacrificed to accommodate different dietary restrictions or preferences."
This recipe serves two and is sure to be a hit, whether your guests are full-time plant-based eaters or skeptical carnivores. Give it a try, and see for yourself!
Ingredients:
Extras
Soft boiled eggs (optional)
Tare
Directions:
Eggs
Tare
Visit The Blind Pig in California and online for more delicious seasonal dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of The Blind Pig