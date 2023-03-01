Weekly Recipe: Mushroom Ceviche By The Wesley NYC

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | March 1, 2023 | Food & Drink
Ceviche is one of the all-time best dishes for a warm summer day or anyone who wants to celebrate the fruits of the sea in their freshest form—but what if you don’t love fish, or have chosen to follow a plant-based diet?
Santiago Astudillo is an executive chef and food-lover whose personal and professional journey has brought him to such a place, and his new restaurant The Wesley, in New York City’s West Village, offers a new plant-forward (but not exclusively plant-based) menu that defies expectation and goes above and beyond for flavor.
See also: 19 of the Best Vegan Restaurants Across America
At The Wesley, executive chef Astudillo offers a delightful plant-based take on ceviche that uses royal trumpets and oyster mushrooms in place of seafood to give your mouth the same delightfully bright experience—without the fish!
Now, he’s sharing that delightful recipe with our readers below.
"I’ve always loved ceviche,” Astudillo says. “The combination of acid and chili blew me away. I made this mushroom version of ceviche, as a way to share my love for ceviche with more people who follow different dietary lifestyles."
View this post on Instagram
At The Wesley, you might pair your ceviche with a wine from the restaurant's menu, which is curated by Gabriel Maldonado and features predominantly female producers. At home, you may pair this dish with your favorite beverage of choice, something light and refreshing is probably best.
The recipe below serves three as an appetizer. Chef Astudillo also included a bonus recipe for making your own yuca chips! Give both these recipes a try, have fun and enjoy!
Ingredients:
Leche De Tigre
Coconut Crema
Directions:
Photography by: Teddy Wolff