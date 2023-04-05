Weekly Recipe: Milano Cookies By Heather Mubarak

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | April 5, 2023 | Food & Drink
What’s better than a freshly baked cookie? Two freshly baked cookies stuffed with a flavorful filling!
Browned Butter Blondie is a favored blog among internet foodies with a sweet tooth, and its founder Heather Mubarak just released Stuffed: The Sandwich Cookie Book.
It’s the first cookbook dedicated to that sweetest of treats, and it’s stuffed (pun intended) with 65 delightful recipes that will tickle your senses and leave everybody smiling.
To celebrate the release, Mubarak is sharing with our readers her recipe for homemade Milano stuffed cookies below.
“Growing up, milk chocolate Milanos were my favorite store-bought cookie,” she says. “When I set out to write this book, I knew I had to recreate the magic of those chocolate filled, buttery-crisp cookies. I’m not going to lie, this recipe is a bit of a messy endeavor, but I promise the results are worth the chocolate stains on your new white T-shirt. If you’re a stickler for perfectly uniform cookies, come armed with a ruler.”
This recipe makes 22 to 24 cookie sandwiches, and it comes with a variation on the chocolate ganache filling, should you like to spice things up with mint or orange chocolate.
Ingredients:
Chocolate Ganache
Directions:
Cookies
To Assemble Cookie Sandwiches
Chocolate Ganache
Mint Chocolate Ganache
Add ⅛ teaspoon mint extract to the bowl of hot cream and chocolate before mixing smooth. Note that extracts vary in strength, so adjust to taste.
Orange Chocolate Ganache
Add the zest of one orange to the bowl of hot cream and chocolate before mixing smooth.
Buy a copy of Stuffed: The Sandwich Cookie Book and follow Heather Mubarak’s recipes on brownedbutterblondie.com for more delicious stuffed cookies and other inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of Heather Mubarak; Michael Spengler