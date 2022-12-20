How To Make Pastry Chef Clarice Lam's Matcha Puppy Chow

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink

The holidays bring plentiful delectable goodies, such as puppy chow. The beloved treat transforms crispy rice cereal, usually Chex, by coating it in peanut butter and chocolate.

But pastry chef Clarice Lam wants you to elevate it even further. A fittingly seasonal green, Lam’s special puppy chow recipe brings matcha into the mix.

Recently, Lam was a judge on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee’s Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, which brought the country’s best bakers into the world of Dr. Seuss. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, each episode presented bakers with a challenge based around Seuss characters and stories. The towering creations were judged on creativity, taste and storytelling.

Born in Toronto and raised in Los Angeles, Lam’s time as a model brought her all around the world. She traveled internationally for a decade and lived in the United Kingdom, France, Hong Kong (where her parents are from), The Philippines, Mexico, Spain, South Africa and Italy.

Even while on a different career path, her culinary journey was always manifesting. She found a deep appreciation for the world of French pastries while in Paris and attended Le Cordon Bleu while living in Italy.

Upon returning to the U.S., Lam continued in the world of food and studied at The French Culinary Institute and built her foundation working at critically acclaimed establishments like Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bakery, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Spice Market and The Chocolate Room in Brooklyn, where she served as executive chef. For nearly a decade, she helmed The Baking Bean in Brooklyn, which she paused to be the opening pastry chef at Kimika. The New York City restaurant was nominated as a semifinalist for a James Beard award Best New Restaurant in 2022.

Now, she shares with you her confectionary expertise through her matcha puppy chow recipe. See it in full below.

Matcha Puppy Chow

Ingredients

8 cups Chex rice cereal

1 1/2 cups white chocolate, melted

2 tsp matcha, ceremonial grade if possible

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, to coat

Method

1. Melt the white chocolate in a microwave safe bowl at 30 second increments, stirring in between, until just melted.

2. Whisk in the matcha and salt until completely combined.

3. Add the Chex rice cereal and toss to coat until all the cereal is evenly covered. Let it sit for 10 minutes to cool.

4. Place the powdered sugar in a large zip top bag and add the cereal. Seal the bag and shake to coat evenly.

5. Spread it out into one layer onto a parchment lined baking sheet and place in the fridge to chill.

6. Eat!

