Weekly Recipe: Lobster Caprese By Chef Christos Bisiotis

Who wouldn’t love a private chef? Most would jump at the chance to have a professional cook up healthy and delicious meals, delivering them straight to their door—and many folks in South Florida do just that, hiring chef Christos Bisiotis, founder and sole proprietor of CB Concepts to bring them incredible meals on the daily.

Inspired by Greek, Italian and Mediterranean food, Bisiotis also leads cooking classes, caters for events and sells his own line of food products. The good news? You don’t have to be in South Florida or even sign up for his services to get a taste of his kitchen magic. In fact, you can sample it by following the recipe for his signature lobster caprese below!

A delightful summer recipe, this chilled dish is full of flavor and teaches you a thing or two along the way; how to make your own basil-infused oil, for instance.

“[This lobster caprese] represents the flag of Italy,” Bisiotis says. “It’s colorful, refreshing and delicate.”

Give this easy-to-follow but incredibly impressive recipe a try, and you might find yourself looking into the full CB Concepts experience. Either way, this is sure to be a hit!

Lobster Caprese

Ingredients:

10 oz lobster tail

4 oz heirloom cherry tomatoes

8 cloves peeled garlic

6 each mini mozzarella balls on brine

1 cup basil leaves

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup blended oil

4 tbsp kosher salt

A pinch of sea salt

1 tsp lemon zest

Directions:

Bring your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and add your garlic with a cup of blended oil in a small pan. Cover using aluminum foil and leave it for an hour. When completed, that is called garlic confit (cooked in fat). Tip! Reserve the oil for future usage. When ready, remove it from the oven, and let it rest for at least 30 minutes. In a medium pot, bring water to a boil and blanch your basil leaves. Leave them in for no more than 10 seconds. Remove them and place them into an ice bath. When completely chilled, remove them from the water, and squeeze them very well to get the water out. Then, place them into a blender with half a cup of blended oil, and have a cup of olive oil. Let it run for one minute, and then pass it through a cheesecloth. That is your basil oil. In a medium pot, bring water to a boil and add salt. Put in your lobster tail and cook for seven minutes. Then, remove then and place it into an ice bath. When completely chilled, remove the shell, cutting ‘length-wise’ with scissors. Slice the lobster tail into five chunky slices. In a mixing bowl, add your sliced heirloom cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, lobster and garlic confit. Add the sea salt, some extra virgin olive oil and lemon zest, and mix with a spoon. Plate to your liking! Recommended in a beautiful circle. To finish it up, drizzle at the end with your housemade basil oil.

