Weekly Recipe: Okonomiyaki B.E.C. by Yo+Shoku

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | November 30, 2022 | Food & Drink
There’s a new flavor catching hype in the Big Apple, but it’s putting a spotlight on traditional technique.
Yo+Shoku is one of the freshest eateries in New York City, having just opened its doors in October of this year. From chef-owner Ricky Dolinsky, the new concept makes a home for Western-influenced Japanese cuisine, offering a delicious menu of Wagyu sandos, duck breast katsu, borscht curry udon and more.
See also: How To Make A Martini According To Stanley Tucci
One of Dolinsky’s favorite treats is his take on the Hiroshima style of okonomiyaki, listed on the Yo+Shoku menu as Okonomiyaki B.E.C.—but you don’t have to be in Manhattan’s Lower East Side to taste this specialty, because chef Dolinsky is sharing his delightful take on a classic in the recipe below.
Many who have traveled to Japan may know okonomiyaki as an Osaka treat, but the Hiroshima style differs by cooking its cabbage pancake atop a layer of yakisoba noodles. Two fried eggs are placed on top of the whole stack, so you might wanna give this a try during your next hosted brunch.
Traditionally cooked on a Teppan grill or flat top grill, chef Dolinsky modified this recipe for home cooks with a two-pan method.
With a bit of bacon, hot sauce and American cheese, this is one kickin’ plate that will impress without being overly complicated. Don’t forget to put bonito flakes on as garnish in the end to get that signature okonomiyaki dancing effect!
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients:
Directions:
Visit in New York City and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of Yo+Shoku