Weekly Recipe: Okonomiyaki B.E.C. by Yo+Shoku

There’s a new flavor catching hype in the Big Apple, but it’s putting a spotlight on traditional technique.

Yo+Shoku is one of the freshest eateries in New York City, having just opened its doors in October of this year. From chef-owner Ricky Dolinsky, the new concept makes a home for Western-influenced Japanese cuisine, offering a delicious menu of Wagyu sandos, duck breast katsu, borscht curry udon and more.

One of Dolinsky’s favorite treats is his take on the Hiroshima style of okonomiyaki, listed on the Yo+Shoku menu as Okonomiyaki B.E.C.—but you don’t have to be in Manhattan’s Lower East Side to taste this specialty, because chef Dolinsky is sharing his delightful take on a classic in the recipe below.

Many who have traveled to Japan may know okonomiyaki as an Osaka treat, but the Hiroshima style differs by cooking its cabbage pancake atop a layer of yakisoba noodles. Two fried eggs are placed on top of the whole stack, so you might wanna give this a try during your next hosted brunch.

Traditionally cooked on a Teppan grill or flat top grill, chef Dolinsky modified this recipe for home cooks with a two-pan method.

With a bit of bacon, hot sauce and American cheese, this is one kickin’ plate that will impress without being overly complicated. Don’t forget to put bonito flakes on as garnish in the end to get that signature okonomiyaki dancing effect!

Okonomiyaki B.E.C.

Ingredients:

¾ cup dashi, instant dashi is suitable for home use

¼ cup mirin

1 cup flour

4 tbsp sesame oil

2 oz finely sliced cabbage

2 strips applewood smoked bacon

¼ cups chopped scallions

1 packet fresh yakisoba noodles, or fresh ramen noodles

2 tbsp ketchup

1 tsp Tabasco hot sauce

3 slices American cheese

2 eggs

Kewpie mayo (optional)

Aonori (optional)

Directions:

Make the batter by mixing the flour, mirin and dashi together in a bowl with a whisk. Set aside. Set up two pans on medium low heat. In the first one, add one tablespoon of sesame oil and ladle a 4 inch circle in the middle. Add the cabbage on top of the pancake and top 3 tablespoons of scallions. Add the bacon on top of cabbage, and let the mixture cook for two minutes. Carefully flipping with two spatulas, flip the pancake so the bacon is now on the bottom. Let the pancake cook for 5 minutes, or until the bacon is rendered and crispy. In the other pan, add one tablespoon of sesame oil. Add the yakisoba noodles, ketchup, hot sauce, and 2 tablespoons of water. Let the noodles cook for about 5 minutes, or until the bottom of the noodles start to crisp. Layer with the American cheese and black pepper to taste. Using the spatulas, carefully move the cabbage pancake onto the yakisoba noodles. Let the mound cook for 5 minutes. Wipe the other pan clean and add one tablespoon of sesame oil. Crack the two eggs into the pan and break the yolks. Season with salt and pepper. Let it cook until the egg is slightly undercooked. Using the spatulas, carefully move the pancake over the eggs. Flip the pancake upside down so the eggs are facing up, and move onto a plate. Garnish with aonori, mayonnaise and bonito flakes, if available. Ketchup, hot sauce, everything bagel seasoning, tonkatsu sauce and nori sheets are all great garnishes.

Visit in New York City and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.