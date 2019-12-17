At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Perfect French Omelette

Maria Gracia Santillana | March 3, 2021 | Food & Drink

Share

Chef John's perfect French omelette

Soft, shiny and superior, per Chef John’s standards, a French omelette is the perfect way to elevate your morning.

These french omelettes are the direct opposite of your classic American omelettes, which can often be dry and overcooked. Featuring soft and creamy custard eggs, Chef John promises that this omelette is “unlike any other omelette experience.”

The chef behind the popular Food Wishes blog and YouTube channel brings you an easy and accessible way to make the famous French omelettes. While you are free to add your favorite omelette fillings, Chef John recommends keeping it simple and serving it as is for your first attempt.

See also: Weekly Recipe: John Legend's Crispy Quesadillas

The technique is at the heart of this recipe. One must constantly scramble and shake the eggs in the pan to nail the signature custard texture. The fold at the end creates the famous layers, leading to an incredibly satisfying cross-section.

The finishing touch? Butter. Loads and loads of butter. From cooking the eggs in butter to a last spread at the top of the omelette once plated, the melted butter adds a tantalizing shine. Plate and you’ll be the “Susan Plachette of your omelette,” says Chef John in his video tutorial.

While the recipe may seem intimidating, Chef John lays it out with ease. Watch the video below and check Food Wishes for more delicious tips and tricks.

See also: Weekly Recipe: Chef Nyesha Arrington's French Onion Style Pot Roast

Ingredients

  • 3 large farm-fresh eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cold water
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Cayenne or white pepper to taste, optional

Special Equipment

  • Nonstick pan
  • Heat-proof rubber spatula
  • Whisk

Preparation

  1. Break three large eggs onto a bowl.
  2. Add ¼ tsp of kosher salt and ½ tsp of cold water to the bowl.
  3. Whisk together vigorously until the eggs are fully incorporated and there are no visible egg whites.
  4. Add 1 tbsp of butter onto a medium-high heat pan. Once melted, add in the egg mixture.
  5. Using a rubber spatula, continuously scramble the eggs in a circular motion, creating egg curds as they cook. Shake the pan often to spread out the raw egg mixture onto the hot pan.
  6. Turn the heat down to low. Continue scrambling and spreading the egg until the surface is wet, but not runny.
  7. Turn the heat off. Perpendicular to the handle, start folding the omelette onto itself, carefully folding until only a small piece of about 1 inch is left.
  8. Fold up the last piece onto the roll so that the seam is now at the top of the omelette.
  9. Toss in ½ tsp of butter and let it melt underneath the omelette so it’s easier coming out of the pan. This time in the cooling pan also helps with the texture of the omelette.
  10. Once butter is melted, carefully flip the omelette onto a plate, seam side down.
  11. OPTIONAL: Add cayenne or white pepper to taste.
  12. Spread ½ tsp of butter onto the top of the omelette, and serve with some micro greens and toast. Enjoy!
Tags: breakfast web-og recipes Chef John
Categories: Food & Drink

YouTube video

