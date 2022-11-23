Weekly Recipe: Filet Mignon Chez Chino By Quality Bistro

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

If you’re looking for French-inspired meals served with Manhattan style, look no further than New York City’s Quality Bistro.

The steak-forward restaurant is a favorite among locals for its sophisticated technique, magical flavors and fantastical atmosphere. Where else can you dine on six-layer caviar dip, tiger prawn cocktail, Moroccan fried chicken and grilled branzino while seated at a luxurious booth under a large and whimsical living tree?

Of course, it’s the filet mignon that draws customers in and keeps meat-lovers coming back. Served four different ways, the classic French cut gets its own section on the menu, and Quality Bistro’s Chef Chino has cooked up something truly special with the popular Filet Chez Chino.

“I had been thinking about how fun Twinkies are while eating a croissant,” Chino says. “I thought about blue cheese on top of a filet and all three things just came together. After I tried the croissant, I thought it would be really good with a filet, but it would definitely need a sauce. The port red wine shallots are perfect with the blue cheese. I love how the blue cheese oozes out and is all gooey and runny.”

You don’t have to be in New York City to indulge in Chef Chino’s wondrous flavor creation. He’s been kind enough to share the steps for the Roquefort croissants and red wine shallot sauce with our readers below. Just cook your filet to your liking, and put all the delightful trappings on top!

“For a home hack, use a red onion if you absolutely have to,” Chino says. “Also, if you are planning on doing this for a dinner party, do the shallots in advance and hold in the freezer. If you don’t have a piping bag, just cut the croissant open, toast, put the blue cheese in, close, and reheat.”

Filet Mignon Chez Chino

Ingredients:

Roquefort Croissants

125 grams Roquefort blue cheese

25 grams crème fraiche

6 mini croissants

Red Wine Shallot Sauce

1½ cups red wine

½ cup port

2 oz butter

1 cup shallots

2 qts chicken stock

1 small sprig of rosemary

1 small branch of thyme

8 black peppercorn

Tbsp salt

Tbsp sugar

Directions:

Roquefort Croissants

Preheat oven to 325 F. Make a small incision on the bottom of the croissant. Mix Roquefort and crème fraiche together well. Place into a small piping bag. Snip the tip of the piping bag ¼-inch up. Insert the piping bag into the croissant and fill with 25 grams of blue cheese filling. Make sure to fill the entire length of the croissant, pushing the piping bag up and into the left and right of the croissant.

Red Wine Shallot Sauce

In a saucepan add red wine and port and reduce to 60 percent. Tie a sachet of the rosemary, thyme and black peppercorn. In another Saucepan, met the butter until foaming, then add shallots and sweat for 3 minutes until translucent. Add the red wine and port reduction to the shallots. Continue the reduction to about 90 percent reduced. Add the chicken and veal stock, then add the sachet. Adjust seasoning with salt and a pinch of sugar to balance.

To Plate

Cook your filet mignon to your liking. Plate and cover your steak with the red wine shallot sauce, and serve with the Roquefort croissants on the side. Enjoy!

Visit Quality Bistro in New York City and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.