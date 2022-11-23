Weekly Recipe: Filet Mignon Chez Chino By Quality Bistro

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | November 23, 2022 | Food & Drink
If you’re looking for French-inspired meals served with Manhattan style, look no further than New York City’s Quality Bistro.
The steak-forward restaurant is a favorite among locals for its sophisticated technique, magical flavors and fantastical atmosphere. Where else can you dine on six-layer caviar dip, tiger prawn cocktail, Moroccan fried chicken and grilled branzino while seated at a luxurious booth under a large and whimsical living tree?
Of course, it’s the filet mignon that draws customers in and keeps meat-lovers coming back. Served four different ways, the classic French cut gets its own section on the menu, and Quality Bistro’s Chef Chino has cooked up something truly special with the popular Filet Chez Chino.
“I had been thinking about how fun Twinkies are while eating a croissant,” Chino says. “I thought about blue cheese on top of a filet and all three things just came together. After I tried the croissant, I thought it would be really good with a filet, but it would definitely need a sauce. The port red wine shallots are perfect with the blue cheese. I love how the blue cheese oozes out and is all gooey and runny.”
You don’t have to be in New York City to indulge in Chef Chino’s wondrous flavor creation. He’s been kind enough to share the steps for the Roquefort croissants and red wine shallot sauce with our readers below. Just cook your filet to your liking, and put all the delightful trappings on top!
“For a home hack, use a red onion if you absolutely have to,” Chino says. “Also, if you are planning on doing this for a dinner party, do the shallots in advance and hold in the freezer. If you don’t have a piping bag, just cut the croissant open, toast, put the blue cheese in, close, and reheat.”
Ingredients:
Roquefort Croissants
Red Wine Shallot Sauce
Directions:
Roquefort Croissants
Red Wine Shallot Sauce
To Plate
Visit Quality Bistro in New York City and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of Quality Bistro