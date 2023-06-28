Weekly Recipe: Fettuccine Alfredo By Amalia Miami

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

When it comes to home cooking, we’ve all got a go-to pasta dish that comes together fast and gets the job done. Chances are you’ve served yourself plenty of alfredo with box fettuccine and canned sauce, but what if we told you a fresh pasta and homemade sauce combo was within your reach?

It’s not just us. Chef Hernan Griccini is here with a recipe for homemade fettuccine alfredo that requires mostly pantry staples and elevates the comfort food favorite into something he’d serve at his restaurant Amalia on Miami Beach.

“This classic Roman recipe is widely known for using butter and Parmesan cheese as its main ingredients,” Griccini says. “At Amalia, I’ve added truffle oil and pistachios for a personal touch, giving it more texture and personality.

“The secret to make the sauce taste even better is to make your own pasta at home,” he continues. “You only need four ingredients to make fresh homemade pasta, and there’s a good chance you have all of them on hand already. Just make sure to be very precise with the cooking time so that it comes out al dente. For the alfredo sauce, I highly recommend making long pasta, such as fettuccine.”

The pasta recipe below calls for all-purpose flour, eggs, salt and olive oil—and that’s it!

“In the past, I thought you needed 00 flour or semolina flour to make great fresh pasta, but this homemade pasta recipe proved me wrong,” Griccini says. “In it, regular all-purpose flour yields chewy, bouncy noodles every time.”

Olive oil and eggs moisten the dough and help keep things together, and a bit of salt added to the dough and the pasta water will bring a burst of flavor. The process calls for a pasta roller, and chef recommends a KitchenAid with a pasta attachment, but anything will do.

From there, just follow his instructions to create the most decadent five-ingredient alfredo sauce of your life, and enjoy!

Fettuccine Alfredo

Ingredients:

Fettuccine

150 g all-purpose flour

4 eggs

20 cc olive oil

Salt

Alfredo Sauce

100 gr unsalted butter

15 gr pistachios

5 cc truffle oil

Sea salt

20 gr pecorino cheese

Directions:

Fettuccine

First, make a nest with the flour on a clean work surface. Add the remaining ingredients to the center and use a fork to gently break up the eggs. Try to keep the flour walls intact as best as you can! Next, use your hands to gently mix in the flour. Continue working the dough to bring it together into a shaggy ball. At the beginning, the dough should feel pretty dry, but stick with it! It might not feel like it’s going to come together, but after 8 to 10 minutes of kneading, it should become cohesive and smooth. If the dough still seems too dry, sprinkle your fingers with water and continue kneading to incorporate it into the dough. If the dough becomes too sticky, dust more flour onto your work surface. When the dough comes together, shape it into a ball and wrap it in plastic wrap. Let the dough rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. Use a rolling pin or your hands to gently flatten one into an oval disk. I run the dough through the KitchenAid pasta attachment 3 times on the roller setting before proceeding to the next step. If you don’t have the KitchenAid attachment, roll out the dough according to your pasta maker’s instructions. Next, fold the dough… if you want to. This step is somewhat optional, but it will make your final pasta sheet more rectangular, which will yield more long strands of pasta. Plus, it’s super simple! Just lay the dough flat and fold both short ends in to meet in the center. Then, fold it in half lengthwise to form a rectangle. Finally, cut and cook the pasta. Run the pasta sheets through your desired pasta cutter attachment. Cook the noodles in a pot of boiling salted water for 1 or 2 minutes, and enjoy!

Alfredo Sauce

Melt the butter over low heat along with a little pasta cooking water and the grated cheese. Emulsify the sauce and add the pasta directly to the sauce. It will be very creamy. Serve with pistachios, truffle oil and finely grated cheese.

Visit Amalia in Miami and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.