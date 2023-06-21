By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | June 21, 2023 | Food & Drink
In the mood for a classic? Il Mulino New York brings traditional Italian to unparalleled heights, drawing celebrity clientele to its various locations across the city to enjoy comfort food done with class—but you don’t have to travel to NYC to get in on the fun.
Il Mulino chef Michele Mazza has perfected the restaurant’s menu over 40 years. It takes its cues from the Abruzzese region in central Italy, and one of chef’s star dishes is the eggplant parmigiana.
Today, he invites you to take a vacation of the senses by sharing his recipe with our readers below!
This recipe reflects a classic Neapolitan eggplant parmigiana, though chef Mazza explains that you can cheese it up by adding mozzarella cheese between each layer of eggplant.
He’s included many tips and tricks to make this the best eggplant parm you’ve ever made, like salting the vegetables a few minutes before cooking to ensure no bitterness. He also includes directions for making his special red sauce. When he says to use Marzano tomatoes, he means it!
This will make plenty to feed your family. Of course, leftovers taste better the next day—if there are any!
Ingredients:
Directions:
Visit Il Mulino in NYC and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of Il Mulino NYC