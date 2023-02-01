Weekly Recipe: Dungeness Crab Ravioli By California's Elk Cove Inn

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Any seafood lover who’s travels to the west coast of the United States would be remiss without giving the region’s famous Dungeness crab a taste.

“Mendocino Coast’s incredible Dungeness crab is absolutely one of the most amazing sea creatures one can use in the kitchen,” says Victor Passalacqua, head chef at the Elk Cove Inn in Mendocino, CA.

“Its buttery texture, delicate sweet flavor, oceanic brine and firm meat makes it a delight to work with—and especially to eat,” he continues. “Best, of course, is to eat it fresh out of the ocean.”

See also: Weekly Recipe: Striped Bass With Kale A La Catalan By Mercat A La Planxa In Chicago

When it’s time to gather ingredients, Dungeness crab or otherwise, chef Passalacqua is beyond privileged. He sources everything he needs for the perfect Dungeness crab recipe right by his kitchen door, between the Elk Inn’s on-site cove and greenhouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elk Cove Inn (@theelk_cove_inn)

Of course, you don’t live at the Elk Inn, and you may not even live on the west coast, but you can still enjoy a taste of this top-tier treat with chef Passalacqua’s delightful Dungeness crab and roasted butternut ravioli with the step-by-step recipe below.

“You can grill, steam, boil or broil [Dungeness crab] as well,” he says. “If you prefer to work a little and prepare a masterpiece, this particular recipe is ideal.”

This recipe serves four, and while it does not call for you to make your own pasta, chef Passalacqua certainly encourages you to use fresh pasta for the ultimate textural experience.

Fresh herbs heighten the flavor profile, and seasonal uni (sea urchin) is suggested to bring an extra level of luxury. The sauce is creamy with a touch of lemon, white wine and cognac. Master this sauce, and it can go well with other proteins of your choice.

Dungeness Crab and Roasted Butternut Ravioli

Ingredients:

Pasta

1 lb fresh crab

½ lb roasted butternut squash

¼ cup mascarpone cheese

Fresh thyme, parsley and tarragon to taste

2 cloves fresh minced garlic

Ground pepper

Sea salt

¼ cup olive oil

Optional – seasonal uni for decoration

For the pasta, best is fresh or store bought pre-made wonton wrappers.

Sauce

4 tbsp mince shallot

⅓ cup white wine

⅓ cup heavy cream

½ cup unsalted butter

2 tbsp vegetable Oil

1 tbsp cognac

1 tbsp lemon juice

Directions:

Sauce

Sauté shallots in oil lightly, until translucent. Add the wine and reduce by half. Add the cognac and let it reduce again. Add the cream and reduce by half. Finally, whisk in the softened butter until the sauce has a nice creamy texture. Season to taste.

Pasta

In a pan, lightly sauté the garlic in olive oil. Add the crab, mascarpone, butternut squash, salt and pepper, thyme, parsley and tarragon, and warm up on low heat. Fill the ravioli and cook for 3 minutes. Add ravioli to the sauce. You can top the ravioli with fresh uni for an optional, dramatic presentation. Serve and enjoy!

Visit Elk Cove Inn in Mendocino, CA., and online for more delicious dishes and coastal inspiration.