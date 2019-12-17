At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

Double Vision: Coco & Breezy on Fashion, Music and Real Estate
Read More

February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 17, 2021

19 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America
Read More

March 17, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie
Read More

March 16, 2021

The 17 Best Italian Restaurants in Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now
Read More

February 11, 2021

Now Your Home Can Wear Erdem Too

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 16, 2021

9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire
Read More

March 16, 2021

Spring Fever: Fashion Moments To Watch this Season
Read More

March 15, 2021

Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish in Gucci and Other Top Looks
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie

Ariane Vigna | March 17, 2021 | Food & Drink

Share

Chef John's Corned Beef & Cabbage Shepherd’s Pie

Whether it's St. Patrick's Day or not, Irish cooking can actually be pretty darn tasty, especially when Chef John dreams up the recipe.

The maestro behind the popular Food Wishes blog and Youtube channel combined his favorite corned beef and cabbage recipe with his favorite shepherd’s pie recipe for a must-try dinner delight. The ground, red meat pie cooked in a gravy or sauce with a topping of mashed potato is a staple of Irish culture, and a must-have come St. Patrick's Day or in the cooler months.

Although the recipe involves a few extra steps compared to your traditional boiled beef dinner, Chef John promises the payoff is “well worth the extra effort.” He kindly suggests layering the ingredients in a casserole dish to ensure each serving packs the perfect proportions of beed, cabbage, carrots and potatoes.

One last thing to remember before getting your Irish food fix: when buying your corned beef and picking between a flat, lean one and a thick, fatty, one, Chef John recommends going for the latter every time.

Now, dig in and enjoy.

See also: Weekly Recipe: John Legend's Crispy Quesadillas

Ingredients

  • 1 (4 pound) corned beef brisket with spice packet
  • 1 medium yellow onion, thickly sliced
  • 2 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 quarts cold water, or as needed to cover
  • kosher salt to taste
  • 2 small heads Savoy cabbage, cored and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 3 medium carrots, thickly sliced
  • 5 large russet potatoes, quartered
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, cut into slices
  • freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
  • 1 cup milk
  • ¾ cup grated Irish Cheddar cheese, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon chopped scallions, or to taste

Preparations

  1. Put corned beef in a pot with onion and celery and sprinkle spice packet over top. Pour in cold water to cover. Turn heat to high and bring to a boil. Skim off and discard any foam if desired. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer gently until tender; about 3 1/2 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
  2. Carefully remove corned beef to a bowl and let cool. Taste broth and add salt if needed.
  3. Bring broth to a boil over high heat. Add cabbage to the boiling broth. Cook until cabbage just starts to soften and sweeten up, about 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon and remove cabbage to a bowl.
  4. Add carrots to the boiling broth. Cook until carrots start to soften, about 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon and remove carrots to a bowl.
  5. Add potatoes to the boiling broth and reduce heat to medium. Cook until tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
  6. While the potatoes are cooking, slice the cooled corned beef along the fatty seam to separate into 2 pieces. Identify the direction of the meat fibers and cut across them (against the grain) to slice into 1/4-inch thick slices, trimming off and discarding any giant pieces of fat. Set aside.
  7. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Butter a 9x15-inch casserole dish.
  8. Use a slotted spoon and remove cooked potatoes to a bowl. Reserve broth. Add butter, salt, pepper, cayenne and milk to the potatoes. Mix and mash until very smooth. Toss in 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese and mix until incorporated.
  9. Pour cabbage into the prepared casserole dish and press on it until nicely compacted. Evenly distribute and press carrots over the cabbage. Place a nice, even layer of corned beef on top, overlapping a bit and distributing the nice fatty pieces evenly until fully covered. Pour in 1 cup of the reserved broth. Dollop mashed potatoes over top, then spread into a uniform layer with the back of a spatula. Switch to a fork and push potatoes to the edge of the dish. Then drag the fork sideways back and forth over the potatoes to create a texture. Repeat this texture going top to bottom over the potatoes. Sprinkle with a little more Cheddar.
  10. Bake in the center of the preheated oven until beautifully browned and piping hot, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
  11. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes.
  12. Meanwhile, warm any remaining broth over medium-low heat.
  13. Cut Shepherd's pie into squares and garnish with scallions. Serve with warmed broth.
Tags: web-og recipes st. patrick's irish
Categories: Food & Drink

YouTube video

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: