Ariane Vigna | March 17, 2021 | Food & Drink

Whether it's St. Patrick's Day or not, Irish cooking can actually be pretty darn tasty, especially when Chef John dreams up the recipe.

The maestro behind the popular Food Wishes blog and Youtube channel combined his favorite corned beef and cabbage recipe with his favorite shepherd’s pie recipe for a must-try dinner delight. The ground, red meat pie cooked in a gravy or sauce with a topping of mashed potato is a staple of Irish culture, and a must-have come St. Patrick's Day or in the cooler months.

Although the recipe involves a few extra steps compared to your traditional boiled beef dinner, Chef John promises the payoff is “well worth the extra effort.” He kindly suggests layering the ingredients in a casserole dish to ensure each serving packs the perfect proportions of beed, cabbage, carrots and potatoes.

One last thing to remember before getting your Irish food fix: when buying your corned beef and picking between a flat, lean one and a thick, fatty, one, Chef John recommends going for the latter every time.

Now, dig in and enjoy.

Ingredients

1 (4 pound) corned beef brisket with spice packet

1 medium yellow onion, thickly sliced

2 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 quarts cold water, or as needed to cover

kosher salt to taste

2 small heads Savoy cabbage, cored and cut into 2-inch pieces

3 medium carrots, thickly sliced

5 large russet potatoes, quartered

½ cup unsalted butter, cut into slices

freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 cup milk

¾ cup grated Irish Cheddar cheese, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon chopped scallions, or to taste

Preparations