Weekly Recipe: Corn Ravioli With Huitlacoche Butter By SPQR In San Francisco

By: Kat Bein | August 2, 2023
San Francisco knows good food, and foodie San Franciscans love the Italian-American fare served up at SPQR.
Chef Matthew Accarrino serves delightful favorites that bring fresh Californian ingredients to the forefront and blends them into inventive takes on familiar favorites with Italian technique. He’s been nominated five consecutive times for a James Bear award, and his five-course prix-fixe menu features antipasti, insalata e pane, a primi, a secondi and a dolce—but you don’t have to travel to the Bay Area to get a taste of chef Accarrino’s flavors.
This week, we’re excited to share chef Accarrino’s recipe for corn ravioli with huitlacoche butter.
Huitlacoche is a delicacy in Mexico, and it’s technically a type of fungus that feeds on corn as it grows. Its flavor has been described as something to that of truffles and morels, and in this recipe below, it helps create a creamy butter that adds dimensions and texture to the corn ravioli.
Chef Accarino’s recipe includes instructions to make your own fresh pasta, as well as how to make the huitlacoche butter, cornmeal ravioli filling and more.
This recipe serves six to eight people and does call for a stand mixer, so be prepared, but don’t let that scare you off from giving this delicious recipe a try!
Ingredients:
Directions:
Photography by: Stephanie Amberg