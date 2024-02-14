Weekly Recipe: Spicy Lobster Capellini By Mario Carbone

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | February 14, 2024 | Food & Drink
Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or not, the best way to reach your lover’s heart is through their stomach—and nobody can help you with that task better than Mario Carbone.
The eponymous chef behind the beloved Carbone restaurant franchise and other fine eateries around the world has been given a James Beard Award for his tasty techniques, and today he's sharing his recipe for spicy lobster capellini, as served at his restaurant Contessa.
“Our Spicy Lobster Capellini is the ideal dish to impress this Valentine’s Day,” Carbone says. “It’s simple to prepare yet elevated on the plate. Not to mention its bold flavor to spice up your night.”
This recipe yields about four to six portions and is ready in 35 minutes (including 10 minutes for prep and 25 minutes for cooking). It’s a slam dunk of a date-night dinner, and it won’t break your back to recreate.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Photography by: Courtesy of Contessa