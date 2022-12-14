Weekly Recipe: Collard Green Quiche By Chef Lisa Brooks

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

The best food tells a story, and chef-owner Lisa Brooks of the Heart & Soul private chef company shares a bit of hers in every bite of the collard green quiche recipe which she’s so graciously shared with our readers below.

You may have seen her as a finalist on Food Network’s Chopped, but if you live in her city of Charlotte, NC, you know her from her monthly pop-up dining experience Mattie's Front Porch, which is all about elevating and showcasing the traditions and flavors of Low-Country and Southern Coastal cuisine.

See also: 12 Festive Cocktails for the Holiday Season

If you’re from the South, you may know that collard greens are a New Year’s Day tradition, symbolizing money and prosperity for those who eat them through the upcoming year. It’s upon that very tradition that the story for chef Brooks’ collard green quiche begins.

“There is a story behind the collard green quiche,” Brooks says. “One year, I was preparing to go to a New Year’s Day brunch and I thought ‘how can I do collards differently?’ so I came up with the collard green quiche for brunch using leftover collards that were frozen from Christmas. It was a huge hit, everyone loved it, and I’ve been making it ever since."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Lisa Brooks (@cheflisabrooks)

This recipe serves eight and is sure to be a smash with all your family and friends, whether you’re enjoying it on New Year’s Day or not. It would be just as lovely in the spring or summer, and it calls for ingredients most homes who like to cook already have on hand. Additionally, some of the vegetable ingredients are marked as optional, which only means you should feel free to mix-in whatever ingredients you have on hand or love the most.

Buy your crust pre-made, or use your favorite go-to pie crust recipe if you’re feeling extra fancy. Just make sure you savor every bite, and save a bite for everyone. Perhaps it can be the start of a new food story for you and your family.

Collard Green Quiche

Ingredients:

1 pie crust (9-inch), unbaked

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup half-and-half

½ tsp salt (optional)

½ tsp ground black pepper or ¼ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp dried oregano

⅓ cup onion, finely chopped

1 cup mild cheddar cheese, shredded

2 cup collard greens (fresh, frozen, or leftover), chopped and cooked squeezed dry

½ cup mushrooms, chopped

¼ cup bell pepper, chopped (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 350°F. Bake the pie crust for about 8 minutes; then set aside. In a large bowl, lightly crust; sp beat eggs, half-and-half, salt (if desired), pepper, oregano and onion; set aside. Sprinkle the bottom of the pie crust with ½ cup cheese. Add the greens, mushrooms and bell pepper. Pour the egg and vegetable mixture into the crust, and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the pie stand about 10 minutes before slicing to allow the filling to completely set. Enjoy!

Visit Heart & Soul online and follow chef Brooks on Instagram for more delicious southern dishes and inspiration.